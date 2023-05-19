Future space food could be made from astronauts’ breath





To solve the problem of feeding astronauts on long-term missions, NASA will launch the Deep Space Food Challenge in January 2021 to propose new ways to develop sustainable food for future missions. I asked the company to Narrowed down to 11 teams in January 2023 as part of Phase 2, the space has nearly 200 companies, with eight US teams awarded $20,000 each, and three international teams also admitted. rice field. NASA plans to announce the teams advancing to the final stages of the competition on May 19, with a handful of winners expected to be announced in April 2024 after more in-depth testing of the proposals.

Phase 2 was more of a kitchen-level demonstration, says Angela Herblett, project manager for the challenge at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. In Phase 3, the team will try to scale the technology.

Participants had to present a system that could operate for three years and feed a crew of four on future space missions. The proposal did not require the crew to be provided with a full meal, but rather to create a variety of nutritious foods for the astronauts. Herblett said judges visited each company earlier this year to look at the food and actually analyze it.

One company took a particularly unusual approach to this challenge. Air Company, based in New York and one of eight U.S.-based finalists, uses the carbon dioxide emitted by astronauts to produce alcohol, which can be used to grow edible food. We have designed a system that you can use. The company is already developing alcohol from CO2 for aviation fuel and perfume.

Stafford Sheehan, co-founder and chief technology officer of Air Company, says it makes food out of air. It sounds like magic, but it’s much simpler when you see it in action. It absorbed CO2, combined it with water and electricity, and produced proteins.

The Air Company, founded by Stafford Sheehan and Gregory Constantine, is researching the conversion of carbon dioxide into yeast fuel.

Airlines

The process produces alcohol, which feeds the yeast, Sheehan says, to produce something edible. For the competition they essentially created a protein shake that was said to be similar to one made from seitan, a vegan meat substitute. In fact, Sheehan says it tastes great. For astronauts in space, the system would continuously ferment and provide food. When she wants a space protein shake, Sheehan says she makes a shake out of this growing yeast.

