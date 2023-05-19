



Union Pacific Promotes Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President

Recognizing the critical role technology and innovation play in the rail industry and its future growth, Union Pacific Railroad today appointed Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali as Executive Vice President, effective June 1. announced that it was

Mr. Jalali has played a pivotal role in the company’s modernization efforts and will continue to lead Union Pacific’s information and communications technology development, implementation and operations, providing high-tech solutions to railroads and their customers. I will continue. Most recently, he joined Union Pacific in 2020 as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz said, “Rahul is an innovative, customer-focused leader who will guide our team in developing technology solutions focused on delivering safe, efficient and reliable services. I have been teaching,” he said. “Under his leadership, we look forward to continuing to enhance the way we support our employees and serve our customers through industry-leading secure technology advancements.”

Under Jalali’s leadership, Union Pacific’s technical team has driven innovative technologies to optimize customers’ supply chains, increase efficiency, and improve service offerings across the company. He has focused on transforming Union Pacific into a platform company and creating a culture of high performance through recruitment, diversity and inclusion.

He was recently named to the Forbes CIO Next List, which showcases 50 technology leaders who are redefining the CIO role and driving game-changing innovation. He was also named one of his 2022 Reader Influential Leaders in the Railroad Era and named one of his top 10 influencers in the industry by subscribers. it was done. Additionally, in 2023, Mr. Jalali was appointed a member of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC) by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Prior to joining Union Pacific, Mr. Jalali spent 23 years at retail giant Walmart, where he held increasing leadership roles, including corporate vice president of technology.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) provides safe, reliable, and efficient service for the products that homes and businesses use every day. The company operates in 23 western states, connecting customers and communities to the global economy. Rail is the greenest mode of freight transportation and helps Union Pacific protect future generations. For more information on Union Pacific, please visit www.up.com.

Statements and information contained in news releases provided by Union Pacific speak only as of the date of publication. Due to the nature of such information, such information may be outdated and investors should not assume that statements or information contained in Union Pacific news releases are current after the date of publication. Union Pacific makes no commitment and disclaims any obligation to update this information.

