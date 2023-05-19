OpenAI Releases ChatGPT App for iPhone, iPad





Industry leaders warn against AI

SAN FRANCISCO — ChatGPT is now a smartphone app. This may be good news for those who prefer using artificial intelligence chatbots, but it may be bad news for all the cloned apps that have tried to profit from this technology.

The free app will be available for iPhone and iPad in the US on Thursday, with Android devices coming soon. Unlike his web version on the desktop, the mobile version on Apple’s iOS operating system also allows users to speak using their voice.

OpenAI, which developed it, said it doesn’t show ads but “syncs history across devices.”

“We are starting to roll out in the US and will be expanding to more countries in the coming weeks,” said a blog post announcing the new app, which will be available on the App Store via OpenAI. It is described as the “official app” of.

It’s been over five months since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public, and we’re thrilled with its ability to generate compelling, human-like essays, poems, boilerplate, and conversational answers to nearly any question roused caution. But the San Francisco startup didn’t appear to be in a rush to put it in the phones most people use to access the Internet.

“We’re not trying to get people to keep using it,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at a hearing this week on how to regulate AI systems like the one the company built. rice field.

The delay in getting the product into mobile phones has spurred a proliferation of clones based on similar technology, some of which security firm Sophos described as “freeware” in a report this week. . These clones are meant to encourage unsuspecting users to sign up for free trials. Recurring subscriptions or use of intrusive advertising techniques.

Another privacy researcher, Simon Miliano, said that while the official ChatGPT app may not end up offering similar-sounding apps to new users, many of those apps are already giving people an official app. He said it could take time because it is deliberately named to mislead you into having one. . Top10VPN.com’s head of research, Migliano, said they were “highly optimized” to rank high in Apple’s App Store search results.

“Many people who have already downloaded a clone will likely continue to use the ChatGPT app they already have and will likely continue to collect and sell personal data,” Migliano said.

Altman told Congress this week that the company doesn’t have an ad-based business, and that training and running AI models on computer chips known as graphics processing units is expensive, so it’s likely that engagement will be maximized. said he was not trying to convert

“GPUs are really in short supply, and the fewer people using our product, the better,” Altman said.

The new app includes an option to pay for a premium version of ChatGPT with additional features. In addition to these subscriptions, the company earns revenue from developers and companies that pay to integrate AI models into their apps and products.

Its chief partner, Microsoft, has invested billions in the startup and integrated technologies like ChatGPT into its own products, including chatbots for search engine Bing.

The ChatGPT app could now take center stage with the Bing chatbot already available on the iPhone, and eventually compete with rival Google’s mobile version of the chatbot, Bard. You can also find versions of OpenAI’s chatbot technology in other apps, such as Snapchat’s “My AI” feature.

