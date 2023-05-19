Innovative vehicle design winner honored at Kettering University’s GM Mobility Research Center





Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist departed on Tuesday to race Square Ones 16th Annual Innovative Vehicle Design (IVD) Competition at the University of Kettering’s GM Mobility Research Center.

Hundreds of middle school and high school students from across the state competed.

Mr. Gilchrist told the students how the skills they learn through the competition are just the beginning. He also took pictures and waved flags to start the race between the Mini Innovative and Full Innovative vehicles.

During the event, the team competed in three onsite challenges.

Autonomous Driving Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge Compact Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge Full Scale Innovative Vehicle Challenge

Students of the V2X Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge, who had previously participated virtually, also demonstrated. The V2X challenge simulates the sensors and coding required for successful autonomous movement.

The Autonomous Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge project challenges students to redesign a Power Wheel Jeep into a self-driving car. In the Mini Innovative Vehicle Design Racing Challenge, the team must redesign his 1/10th scale electric RC vehicle for optimal performance. The full-scale Innovative Vehicle Design Challenge is a petrol-powered go-kart team that modifies his kit or builds a car from the ground up into an electric or hybrid electric vehicle with innovative components unlike any other. to inspire.

Here are the winners of each contest:

Autonomous IVD

Innovation Award: Divine Child High School Engineering Award: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team A1902 Perfect Pitch Award: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team A2309 Performance Award: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team A2309 Miko High School (2nd) Northwest High School (3rd) Ambassadorship Award: Northwest Educational Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team A1901 Square One Award: Divine Child High School Craftsmanship Award: Clinton High School Presentation Award: Hart rand high school

Full-fledged IVD

Innovation Award: Williamston High School Engineering Award: Oxford High School Team F1504 Perfect Pitch Award: Oxford High School Team F1504 and Auckland School Technical Campus (tie) Performance Awards: Southfield High School (Winner), Williamston High School (2nd); Oxford High School Team F1504 (3rd Place) Ambassador Award: AGBU Alex & Marie Manoogian School Team F1505 and Team F2303 (tie) Square One Award: Stevenson High School Craftsmanship Award: Auckland Schools Technical Campus Presentation Award: Oxford High School Team F1503

Mini IVD

Innovation Award: Stevenson High School Team M2319 (1st place). Jackson Area Career Center (2nd) Engineering Award: Roseville High School (1st). Stevenson High School Team M2318 (2nd Place) Perfect Pitch Award: Oak Park Middle School Team M2323 (1st Place). Kingston Junior/Senior High School (2nd) Ambassador Award: Reese High School (1st). Flint Cultural Academy (2nd) Square One Award: Huron Area Tech Center (1st). Glenn W. Levy Middle School (2nd) Performance: Stevenson High School Team M2319 (1st). Clinton High School team M1204 (2nd place). St. Louis High School (3rd Place) Craftsmanship Award: Oak Park High School Team M1203 (1st Place). Clinton High School Team M1205 (2nd) Presentation Award: Kingston Junior/Senior High School (1st); Reese Middle School (2nd) Top Speed ​​Challenge: Stevenson High School Team M2319

V2X IVD (virtual)

high school

Innovative Engineering: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team V2331 (first). Roseville High School (2nd). Martin Luther King Jr. High School Team V2217 (3rd Place) Grade Award: Oak Park High School (1st Place). Martin Luther King Jr. High School Team V2213 (2nd Place). Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team V2335 (3rd Place) Square One Award: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team V2329 Presentation Award: Northwest Education Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Team V2335 (1st Place) Martin Luther King Jr. Senior School Team V2213 (2nd). Jackson Area Career Center (3rd)

junior high school

Innovative Engineering: EIT Academy (1st Place); Davis Middle School Team V2211 (2nd Place) Square One Awards: Algoma Christian School (1st Place). Glenn W. Levy Middle School (2nd) Performance Award: Davis Middle School Team V2015 (1st). EIT Academy (2nd time). Algoma Christian School (3rd) Presentation Award: Reese Middle School Team V2203 (1st). Reese Middle School Team V2314 (2nd)

primary school

Engineer Journal Award: Escanaba Upper Elementary School STEM Steward Award: Reese Elementary School, Middle School, High School CS Superstar Award: Berkell Elementary School (Hancock) Innovative Design Award: Escanaba Upper Elementary School Square One Award: RB Havens Elementary School Performance Award: Dollar Bay-Tamarac City Area school (first). Berkell Elementary School (Hancock) (second). RB Havens Elementary School (3rd) Presentation Award: Dollar Bay – Tamarac City Area School

scholarship winner

ITS Michigan Mobility Masters Scholarship: Garrett Roels of Fraser High School, Riley Burns of Hartland High School, Jacob Snover of Northwest Educational Services Career Tech (Traverse City) Mike Bummer Memorial Scholarship: Oakland School of Education Noah Brown, Technical Campus Zach McLean Memorial Scholarship: Stephen Jones, Oak Park High School

Square One is a Michigan-based non-profit education organization focused on developing tomorrow’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) talent by developing talent in resource-poor communities. . Through partnerships with higher education institutions and industry, Square One provides teachers and students with high-quality, hands-on learning experiences on her STEM projects.

This is the fourth time the contest will be held at Kettering University. Click here to check out the photo gallery of the day.

