New Google AI tools will enable advertisers to generate media assets





Advertisers and YouTube creators could benefit from a new AI solution Google is reportedly working on.

Google Ads. A generative AI tool powered by PaLM 2 will help advertisers create media assets, CNBC reported, citing internal Google documents. Unfortunately, these are the only details we know at the moment.

We previously reported that generative AI was coming to Google Ads. However, while it appeared to be about “remixing” existing assets into ads, this report is about Google actually generating those assets.

Youtube. According to CNBC:

Google is also testing PaLM 2 for YouTube youth content such as titles and descriptions. The company has been using the technology to experiment with the idea of ​​giving creators five video ideas based on topics they think are relevant.

why do we care Amazon and Meta are also testing or will soon test generative AI for their advertisers. Integrating Google’s generative AI is worth testing to see if it can help improve performance, especially if conversion rates decrease and CPL increases.

Will we learn more this Tuesday? This year’s Google Marketing Live will take place on his May 23rd. Expect more announcements about AI. Could these, or other AI solutions, be officially announced next week? We will be monitoring and reporting all news from the event.

About the author

Danny Goodwin has been Editor-in-Chief of Search Engine Land and Search Marketing Expo SMX since 2022. He joined Search Engine Land in 2022 as Senior Editor. Modern Search Marketing In addition to reporting news, he manages the Search Engine Lands SME (Subject Matter Expert) program. He also helps program his SMX events in the US. Goodwin has been editing and writing about the latest developments and trends in search and digital since 2007. He was previously Editor in Chief of Search Engine Journal (2017 until he was in 2022), Editor in Chief of Momentology (2014 to him in 2016), and he was Editor of Search. Engine watch (from 2007 he until 2014). He has spoken at many leading search conferences and virtual events, and draws his expertise from a wide range of publications and podcasts.

