SAP loves AWS, but it loves Google Cloud even more





SAP and Google Cloud announced this week as Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian joined SAP CEO Christian Klein’s Sapphire keynote to discuss how businesses can benefit from a stronger collaboration between the two companies. Introduced increasingly deep customer-centric partnerships.

At Sapphire, we passed the huge AWS booth with lots of customers checking out what the world’s largest cloud infrastructure vendor has to offer to the world’s largest enterprise application provider. The partnership between SAP and AWS started in 2011 and is still going strong.

But for the objective observer, and I’d like to think I’m one of them, the relationship between Google Cloud and SAP was the star of the Sapphire event. Indeed, Microsoft and SAP have made some pretty big announcements about building generative AI capabilities into SAP apps, starting with SuccessFactors. And yes, Satya Nadella joined Klein’s keynote via a recorded video call.

But it was Google Cloud that SAP chose to launch a large-scale data cloud initiative that unlocks the potential of business data at an unparalleled level and depth (for which SAP and Google collaborate on large-scale data See Signing Blockbuster Contracts to Create the Cloud). .

From that article, Klein describes the new data cloud:

Integrating SAP systems and data with Google’s data cloud creates a whole new opportunity for businesses to extract more value from their complete data footprint. SAP and Google Cloud share a commitment to open data, and our expanded partnership helps break down barriers between data stored in disparate systems, databases, and environments. Our customers benefit not only from the business AI already built into our systems, but also from our integrated data foundation.

So clearly, this is SAP’s big endorsement of Google Cloud’s technology, vision, and customer-centric capabilities. And it’s far beyond the idea stage, with over 300 customers already using the new SAP/Google Cloud data cloud.

And this week, Krian joined us on stage at Sapphire during Klein’s keynote, further demonstrating the strength of the relationship between SAP and Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud has had a great working relationship with SAP over the past five years,” said Kurian, noting that the partnership is built around three core elements.

Kurian said the first is collaboration on strong customer programs such as RISE, where Google Cloud is a key hyperscaler option for customers.

Second, Alphabet, the parent company of Google Cloud, runs its entire enterprise on S/4HANA. “He hasn’t had a single second of downtime,” said Kurian with a broad smile in his 11 quarters in which Alphabet has leveraged his SAP.

And third, SAP and Google Cloud engineering teams continue to expand the scope of their collaboration.

Klein and Kurian then discuss the importance of data cloud partnerships for customers, with Klein showing how customers can finally break down the data silos that have held their businesses together and stifled innovation for decades. pointed out that it is possible.

Kuran said: “Unifying data is a key part of digital transformation and this partnership addresses that. If you are a large retailer or groceries company, you need to be able to plan your inventory more accurately and Google’s Search Trends You should visit , as Google is great at forecasting demand and complements the functionality of SAP applications.

“Additionally, there are features that Google Earth Engine can provide for sustainability, which is a major initiative for SAP,” Kurian said.

Kurian had an interesting take on the challenges companies face in being able to access, analyze and act on all their data.

“We worked with SAP to make it easier for customers to move data from Datasphere to BigQuery,” he said. “By enabling our customers to move and act on their data, this partnership will enable them to work faster, simpler, easier and safer, while giving them access to more data than ever before. will be able to.”

