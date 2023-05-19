Illeana Ekins’ Google Doodle Subject to National Vote





On Wednesday, Washington County student Illeana Eakins was announced to have advanced to the next round of the Doodle for Google competition, bringing her work one step closer to popping onto millions’ computer screens.

Fourth graders from the Barbara Ingram School of the Arts were selected from each state and U.S. Territory in an annual competition in which K-12 students were given the opportunity to create their own versions of the Google logo inspired by prompts. One of 55 winners.

Ileana advances to a national voting round, and the winner will have her work featured on Google’s homepage, receive a $30,000 scholarship, and secure $50,000 worth of technology for her school.

Google selected Ileana from among thousands of students to advance to the public vote. From May 18th to 25th, anyone can vote online at doodles.google.com/d4g/, and Google will announce the five finalists at the end of the month.

A Google spokesperson told the Herald Mail that work will be evaluated on artistic skill, approach to prompts, use of lettering within the artwork, and how themes are expressed in the artwork and written statements. said it was done on the basis of

A Google spokesperson said, “Judges were thrilled to see all the students sharing their appreciation in a variety of creative ways.”

What is Ileana famous for?

Her work, titled “Share the Love,” responded to the stimulus for which I am grateful.

The painting depicts her parents and four of the seven pets she has at home, including Tiago, a bearded lizard. The piece is a departure from her usual style of going darker with more gore, but “in a way it came naturally,” she said.

“I am grateful to my parents because they raised me and made me who I am,” Ileana said. “So I also like animals, and I have seven at home, so I thought, why not?”

Ileana said her art teacher encouraged her to enter the competition, and she began working on the design a week before the deadline. She said her first reaction when she heard her design had been selected over the thousands was in disbelief.

‘We’re going to keep this’: Urban drone operations net more dirt bikes and fees

“I hear a lot about people getting this stuff, but I really don’t think I can get it,” Ileana said. “And when I found out, I thought, ‘Oh, okay, I’m sure this will work.'”

The Boonsboro native said she plans to attend Hagerstown Community College after high school and hopefully transfer to a major art school out of state. She said she wants to be a full-time artist, whether it’s a video game designer or an illustrator, and that she sees HCC as the first step.

How did you feel the sense of accomplishment in the field?

Trying to stay humble, Ileana and her family learned last week that she had been promoted from Google without telling her school. Barbara Ingram Principal Rob Hobermail learned of this earlier this week and threw a surprise rally to celebrate.

“She’s graduating in a week, so this is a good send-off,” Hovermail said Thursday. “And it was nice to see not only kids in the visual arts, but kids from all walks of life – music, theater, dance, computer games – gathering behind her.”

It will be the first time that a magnet school for artistic talent has students enter the competition, Hovermail said. The school’s goal, he said, is not just to foster these success stories, but to “help children find their own way.”

“For some kids it’s about digging up that creativity and turning it into the artist they know they can be,” he said, “and for some kids it’s just finding their way. and may not even have anything to do with art, but you have to use art to get there.”

