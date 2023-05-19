Can Sweden win a transatlantic technology trade truce?





Cautious optimism prevails at the 4th Trade and Technology Council, scheduled for May 30-31 under Swedish rules. However, the rise of protectionism will prevent a breakthrough.

Tensions between authoritarian Russia and China are uniting Americans and Europeans. In Sweden, the two countries want to find ways to cooperate with each other on sanctions and export controls.

Nevertheless, the US and EU are entering election season, and politicians in both countries are willing to accept subsidies for domestic tech industries. Electric vehicles and semiconductors are both slowing down. U.S. President Joseph Biden, who is seeking reelection, faces pressure to ensure taxpayer money is used only for U.S. production, while European politicians are pushing for parliamentary elections and the European Commission. Aiming to achieve digital sovereignty for the new establishment.

Don’t expect big progress. An early draft of the summit’s joint conclusions avoided mention of reconciliation on subsidies, but reflected a strong desire to avoid bogging down on difficult issues.

green subsidy

One side issue concerns climate change subsidies. The U.S. Inflation Control Act is a wake-up call to Europeans who fear that European automakers face discrimination against U.S. automakers. The city of Brussels responded with its own subsidy package.

Despite intensive negotiations, a solution is unlikely to emerge. The United States wants assurances that European batteries contain only European minerals, not Chinese ones.

Ironically, both countries agree on the need to increase off-Chinese production of critical minerals. For the EU, this is a political priority. The US agrees. However, the communiqué does not anticipate any concrete trans-Atlantic agreement on the matter.

Sweden seems ready to sign agreements only on non-controversial issues, such as common standards for plugs in electric vehicles and early warning mechanisms for supply chains in critical green sectors. Plans are announced to publish a joint Catalog of Best Practices on Green Public Procurement and Mutual Recognition of Green Product Conformance Procedures.

artificial intelligence

At the last summit in December, Washington and Brussels pledged to create a joint roadmap for AI. The document states that since then he has set up three expert groups to coordinate common terminology, risk management methodologies, and new risk oversight.

ChatGPT sparked debate about the potential and dangers of AI on both sides of the Atlantic. AI legislation is underway in Europe, and EU policymakers are adding tough new risk categories to the proposed legislation. The U.S. lags far behind in the legislative process, but while Congress remains divided over this and other technology issues, the Biden administration shares many of Europe’s concerns.

semiconductor

After the pandemic crisis hit a global chip shortage, Europe and the United States enacted chip laws and poured billions of dollars and euros into boosting domestic production. In Sweden, the companies pledge to establish a joint early warning mechanism to identify potential disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain and work to prevent subsidy competition.

quantum computing

At the last Trade and Technology Council meeting, the EU and the US set up a task force on quantum computing, another key technology in the international technology race against China. Sweden has agreed to set conditions for European and US researchers to participate in research and development programs, establish common intellectual property rules, define benchmarks and align them with standards, according to the Task Force. The Force will report.

Export control and investment screening

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Technology and Tracking Council has worked to coordinate economic sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus to prevent Russia from accessing the technology needed to sustain the war effort.

The US government now wants to extend this cooperation to target China. Last October, the Biden administration introduced a new export ban on advanced semiconductors in a bid to paralyze China’s growing technological prowess.

In Sweden, the EU and the US note that they consulted each other prior to the introduction of new export controls on sensitive items and semiconductors.

While the EU initially viewed the US export ban as an unwelcome unilateral move, both sides now seem to agree. The Netherlands, home to ASML, one of the world’s leading semiconductor imaging companies, also echoed the US export ban. In Sweden, the US and EU agree to work with third countries, including the Western Balkans, to oppose their dependence on China for their major infrastructure.

Connectivity

China leads the way in next-generation 6G patents. Accordingly, the United States and the EU pledge to develop a common vision and coordinate research efforts. At the last summit, digital infrastructure projects in Jamaica and Kenya were announced. A new, yet unnamed, bi-national project of his will be announced in Sweden.

The debate remains open about how to remove Chinese content from current European phone networks. The US government wants the EU to adopt a new non-Chinese technology called Open Ran. Europe is concerned that Open Ran is not ready for prime time and the cost of ripping and replacing.

digital platform

US Tech Firms Deplore European Regulators Discriminating Against Themselves, But Europe Says The Biden Administration Needs To Take More Responsibility For Corporate-Hosted Content are sharing.

In Sweden, both sides will demand an online platform to protect minors and ensure data access to independent researchers. The EU’s new content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act, has been cited as reflecting a shared transatlantic vision for a safe online environment.

Luca Bertuzzi is EURACTIV’s technology editor.

This article was originally published by EURACTIV. EURACTIV is an independent pan-European media network dedicated to EU affairs, including government, business and civil society.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Center for Policy Analysis.

