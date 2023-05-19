Supreme Court Protects Twitter, Google From Liability In Terrorism Case





The Supreme Court on Thursday opted to retain the federal liability shield known as Section 230 in a pair of meticulously scrutinized rulings as protection from lawsuits related to user-posted content in the controversial lawsuit. It was a notable win for big tech companies that rely on clauses. .

Twitter v. Taamne, which held Twitter, Google and Facebook responsible for not removing Islamic State content in the wake of the 2017 Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39, judges said. defeated by unanimous vote 9-0.

The plaintiffs allege that the tech company is liable under anti-terrorism laws and that it effectively abetted and abetted ISIS by allowing it to be posted on the terrorist organization’s platform and failing to remove the video.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the opinion, said plaintiffs’ allegations were far from plausible allegations that defendants abetted and abetted the Raina attack.

Judges will also rule on a lawsuit targeting Google-owned YouTube brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college student who was killed in a 2015 Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. refused to do so. The Supreme Court originally took up the case to consider whether the protections provided by Section 230 were too broad.

We therefore refuse to address the application of section 230 to complaints in which we believe few plausible claims for relief are stated, the Supreme Court said in its unsigned opinion on the latter case.

Reinaldo Gonzalez breaks down in tears remembering his daughter, Nohemi Gonzalez, who died in the Paris attacks. The parents of Nohemi Gonzalez speaking in February, according to the Associated Press. APs

In light of our decision on Twitter, the court said it will remand the case for the Ninth Circuit to consider plaintiffs’ complaints.

Gonzalez was one of 130 people killed in a series of attacks at the time. The families have argued that Google should be held accountable for not removing the ISIS recruitment video from its platform before the attack.

These cases were considered one of the most significant challenges yet to Section 230, which is part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. For now, the extensive protection offered to Big Tech companies remains intact.

Flowers are placed in front of a police fence near the entrance to Reina nightclub in Istanbul at the site of the 2017 attack.Reuters

Supreme Court ruling could provide temporary reprieve for big tech as future lawsuits face further challenges to Section 230 and bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to curb liability shields likely to.

Republican critics say the blame shield is too broad and pays tribute to big tech companies that allegedly censor the voices of conservatives, while Democratic critics say the It argues that Section 230 effectively allows companies to turn a blind eye to hate speech.

Meanwhile, tech companies and other advocates say Section 230 is essential to promoting free speech on the Internet.

In a 9-0 ruling, judges overturned a lower court’s ruling reopening the case against Twitter by the American relatives of Jordanian man Naulath Alassaf, who died in the 2017 attack.Reuters

Staff attorney Anna Diacun of Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute told The Associated Press that the court will ultimately have to answer some key questions it avoided in today’s opinion. .

Diakun added that questions about the platform’s exemption under Section 230 are consequential and will undoubtedly come to light in other cases soon.

Google general counsel Halima Delane Prado welcomed the court’s decision in a statement.

“The countless companies, academics, content creators and civil society groups who collaborated in this lawsuit will be relieved by this outcome,” Prado said.

Conservative Judge Clarence Thomas, who drafted the Twitter ruling, said plaintiffs’ arguments were inadequate because they “noted that the Commission failed to encourage, solicit, or advise” the attacks. rice field. Associated Press.

“We will continue our work to protect free expression online, fight harmful content, and support businesses and creators who benefit from the internet,” Prado added.

with post wire

