Pichai sells Chennai house where Sunder grew up





Building your first home is everyone’s dream. But for Manikandan, the place where he is about to build his first real estate is beyond his wildest dreams. Manikandan, a minor actor and producer of Tamil films, has purchased Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s ancestral home in a quiet residential area of ​​Chennai Ashok Nagar.

When Manicanadian heard that the land where Sundar Pichai was born and raised was for sale, he immediately decided to buy it. Sundar Pichai made our country proud. Buying the house he lived in is one of the proudest achievements of my life.

However, the deal took time. Manikandan had to wait four months because the Google CEO’s father, RS Pichai, was in the United States at the time.

Manikandan, himself a property developer, said he has built and delivered about 300 homes under his brand Chellappas Builders. He says it was the humility of the Google CEO’s parents that brought him down, not Sundar Pichais’ wealth.

prisoner of humility

Ms. Sanders’ mother recalls making her own filter coffee, and her father providing me with the paperwork immediately upon our first meeting. I was fascinated by their humility and humble approach, he added. Manikandan also said Sundar Pichais’ father was insistent on not using the Google CEO’s name to expedite the registration and transfer process. In fact, his father waited for hours at the registry office, paid all the necessary taxes, and handed me the papers.

Born and raised in Chennai, Sundar Pichai left Chennai in 1989 to study metallurgical engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

He lived in this house until he was 20, recalled a neighbor. He said that when the Google CEO visited Chennai in December, he handed over cash and some appliances from his home to security guards. A neighbor also recalled taking a selfie with his family on the balcony.

Manikandan said Sanders’ father completely demolished the land at his own expense and handed over the land for development.

Mr. Sanders’ father broke down in tears for several minutes as he handed over the documents as it was his first property, Manikandan added.

Manikandan will build a villa in the space, which is expected to be completed within the next year and a half.

Published May 18, 2023

