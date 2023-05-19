U.S. Supreme Court strengthens immunity for Google and Twitter in tech giant win | U.S. Supreme Court





The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday handed down two rulings that tighten existing protections for Internet platforms against being held responsible for their content, a victory for tech giants such as Twitter and Google.

The lawsuit focused on its impact on a federal law known as Section 230, which protects internet companies from lawsuits over user-submitted content. I could have broken the rules.

The judges won Twitter in its first lawsuit, overturning a lower court ruling that sought to revive a lawsuit seeking to hold the platform liable under anti-terrorism laws. An American relative of Naulas Alassaf, a Jordanian man who was killed in a 2017 attack during New Year’s celebrations at an Istanbul nightclub claimed by the militant group Islamic State, said Twitter has accused the extremist group of using the platform. claimed to have been unable to stop

In a second lawsuit, the judges ruled in a lower court case against YouTube owner Google, filed by the family of American college student Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. returned. abandoned the lawsuit. The family wanted to sue Google over YouTube videos that allegedly helped lure and radicalize IS recruits.

Civil liberties groups have praised the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying the protection of Section 230 is essential to enable free speech on the Internet.

Electronic Frontier Foundation civil liberties director David Green said he was pleased the court didn’t mention or undermine Section 230. Section 230 is an important part of the modern Internet architecture and will continue to enable user access to online platforms.

However, some pointed out that the Supreme Court avoided answering important questions in its statement today. Anna Diacun, a staff attorney at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said the question of platform immunity under Section 230 was consequential and unlikely to be immediately apparent in other lawsuits. said to be certain.

Google said the court’s decision will reassure the companies, academics, content creators and civil society groups it collaborated with in the lawsuit.

Halima Delane Prado, Google’s general counsel, said she wants the company to continue its efforts to protect free expression online, fight harmful content, and support businesses and creators who benefit from the internet.

The result is a victory for the tech industry, which, at least for now, expected to wreak havoc on the Internet if Google or Twitter lost. However, the High Court is free to raise the issue in subsequent litigation.

The lawsuit against Twitter alleges that relatives of Alassaf, who was killed in the January 1, 2017 Istanbul massacre, and 38 other people abetted IS when the company failed to crack down on the group’s accounts and posting platforms. accused of soliciting.

The lawsuit hinges on whether the family can suffice to allege that the company knowingly provided significant assistance to an act of international terrorism so that the family can pursue a lawsuit and seek damages under the Anti-Terrorism Act. rice field. After a judge dismissed the case, the San Francisco Court of Appeals allowed the case to proceed in 2021, concluding that Twitter had refused to take meaningful steps to stop IS from using its platform.

Conservative judge Clarence Thomas, who drafted the ruling, said the plaintiffs’ allegations were unsatisfactory, pointing out that they did not encourage, induce or advise them to carry out the attacks.

In court briefs filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the EFF, the Knight Foundation, and others, civil rights groups said holding Twitter liable under anti-terrorism laws meant that the platform would be more risk-averse and excessive. He argued that it would make them more vulnerable to attack and curtail free speech. careful moderation.

Considering the sheer volume of speech that online intermediaries handle every day, intermediaries inevitably use insensitive content moderation tools to overly restrict speech or limit speech to specific topics, speakers, or individuals. The gist states that it is likely to impose blanket bans on certain types of content.

Chris Marchese, an attorney at NetChoice, a technology trade group that includes Twitter, Meta, and Google, said holding services like Twitter liable for harmful content leaked would discourage them from hosting user-generated content. said it would. .

Even with the best moderation systems available, a service like Twitter alone cannot screen all user-generated content with 100% accuracy, Marchese said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2023/may/18/us-supreme-court-avoids-ruling-google-immunity-scope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos