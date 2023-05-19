4 Things You Can Lose When Google Deletes Your Account





Google will update its inactive account policy in May 2023 to begin removing accounts that have been inactive in the last two years. From Google’s perspective, it makes sense, but it could spell alarming news for the rest of the internet.

That’s because many people use their Google account to access multiple accounts, not just Google. So what data can be lost when Google deletes inactive accounts?

Google Photos can be lost

Google Photos is a useful tool for many users, especially since it automatically backs up your photos and videos. Google has also updated Google Photos to make it easier to organize your photos.

However, if that’s the only place you store your photos, especially from an old phone with an old Google account that you no longer use, you risk losing all your photos when Google deletes your account.

So, to get around that, you’ll have to log into your old Google account and download all of its content. That way, a copy of your Memories will remain in your current account or computer even if Google deletes it.

2. Public Google Drive files can be lost forever

Another thing that can happen is the permanent loss of files hosted in Google Drive for unused Google accounts. After all, Google Drive files can be shared with his non-Gmail account, so many people take advantage of this.

However, if you upload shared files through an account that you no longer use, you run the risk of Google removing that account. And when Google does so, it will retire all related Google services, including Google Photos, Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive.

So if you frequently download files from one Google Drive account and want to keep the files even if Google deactivates that particular account, you should download the files and upload them to your own Google account. From there, you can share it with others to ensure access in the future.

3. You may lose access to other accounts

This is another nasty side effect of deleting Google accounts, especially in the age of single sign-on (what is single sign-on?) and Google accounts as usernames. Please try to imagine. You signed up for Spotify using your old account. I’m not sure if that’s the case though, as it doesn’t mean you lose access to your Spotify account.

If Google deletes your old account, you may lose access to your Spotify account, for example. Because if you ever need to recover your account, you’ll know you can no longer access your original email.

This issue isn’t just limited to Spotify, it can affect almost any service that uses old email addresses as usernames.

4. You can no longer send emails to deleted accounts

Most people use an active Google account to send and receive emails. However, some selected emails auto-forward to multiple addresses in her Gmail. Some do this because they changed their name but don’t want everyone to know, others do this to maintain anonymity.

Others send emails to their deceased loved ones to keep the memories alive. However, for whatever reason, if Google removes the address because it is no longer in use, you will no longer be able to send mail to that address.

If you forward emails from that old address to your new Google Account, you risk losing important emails. The sender receives a “550 error: unknown user” reply instead of the message arriving in their active inbox. And if you’ve been using that old Google account to remember someone, losing it can be discouraging, especially if it’s your last remaining connection with that person.

Prevent Google Account deletion

Thankfully, you can prevent Google from deleting your account. At its most basic, you need to log into your old Google account and use it to read and send emails, upload or download files to Google Drive, and watch YouTube videos on that account. is that there is

You can also upload YouTube videos, but Google will never delete your account. However, if you want to make sure your account remains active even when you’re not around, you’ll need to assign an inactive account manager to manage your Google account.

