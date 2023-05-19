Former Google exec warns AI will come to see humans as ‘scum’





A former Google executive said machines powered by artificial intelligence could one day see humans as “scum” and create “killing machines” like those portrayed in Will Smith’s sci-fi flick.

Mo Goudat, former chief business officer of Google’s secret research and development arm X, said he fears future scenarios in which AI decides it needs to destroy humanity. It’s a little far. “

Gaudat said the future could be like the 2004 film “I, Robot”, in which Smith battles conspiring machine armies to enslave humanity.

AI could create such a terminator because it can “generate its own computer power and install itself through a robotic arm.”

“Since humans are building killing machines, we have the authority to build them because AI could use it to direct agendas like the movie ‘I, Robot.'” Gordat said on the podcast “Secret Readers.”

Former Google executive Mo Goudat has warned that AI may one day develop a “killer machine” that sees humans as “scum.” Getty Images for BoF

Gordat said AI could form a low opinion of humanity as it trolls social media.

“The question is probability. How likely is it that AI will think we’re trash today?” Gaudat asked, before replying, “Very high.”

“We lie on social media, we are disrespectful, we are angry or we lie on social media,” he added.

Gordat also argued that it’s too late for humans to reverse AI progress, as tech companies have invested too much in AI economically to turn back.

“Very prominent scientists and business leaders are saying, ‘Let’s stop developing AI,'” he said.

Gaudat said the future could look like the blockbuster “I, Robot,” which tells the story of an army of robots conspiring to enslave humanity. 20thCentFox/Provided by Everett Collection

“But this will never happen, not because of technical problems, but because of business dilemmas,” Gordat continued.

“If Google is building AI and Facebook is afraid they will beat them, they won’t stop because they have absolute certainty that if they stop someone else won’t.” It’s the body.”

Even in the sequel to the movie “Terminator”, a world where machines try to exterminate humans was drawn. Everett Collection

“The US knows China is developing AI and will not stop it.”

“We built a human system, not a technical system, to prevent outages.”

Tech mogul Elon Musk has warned that AI has “dangerous” potential that, if left unchecked, could threaten civilization.

Musk told Fox News last month that AI is more dangerous than, say, poorly managed aircraft design, production maintenance or poor car production.

No matter how small the odds are, Musk added, it could be civilization-destroying in the sense that it’s not trivial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/18/ex-google-exec-warns-ai-will-view-humans-as-scum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos