Chatgpt Stock Ideas: Google Bard, ChatGPT provides Stock Ideas. But should investors oppose AI?





Arguably, the two most frequently asked questions on Dalal Street are ‘market ka charagta hai’ (where is the market headed) and ‘which stocks should I buy?’ Those tired of seeking advice from TV experts, social media gurus and flus (fake gurus) are experimenting with what generative AI chatbots have to offer.

When ET Markets asked Byrd what the best stocks to buy in India were, the Google-run platform named five companies well-positioned to benefit from India’s strong economic growth and rising consumer spending. rice field.

Top candidates suggested by Bard include Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Bard’s top five picks include the disclaimer that they are just a few of the many that may be good choices for investing in India. “It is important to do your own research before investing in stocks and consider your individual investment goals and risk tolerance,” said the chatbot.

When we posed the same question about what are the best stocks to buy in India, Bard’s rival ChatGPT was much more cautious.

“Determining the best stocks to buy in India and other markets requires thorough research, analysis and consideration of individual financial objectives and risk tolerance,” the report said, adding further research. Here’s a list of 10 companies you might consider.

ChatGPT’s catalog features some of the best companies such as RIL, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and many other Dalal Street favorites. ”These are companies with a good reputation in various fields such as technology, banking, etc. , manufacturing, consumer goods, and telecommunications, but before making an investment decision, conduct your own research, analyze the company’s financials, assess industry trends, and determine your investment objectives and risk tolerance. It’s important to consider the degree,” ChatGPT said.

At first glance, stocks selected by these conversational AI models appear to be ranked based on market capitalization. But ITC, India’s sixth-largest stock by market capitalization and Nifty’s best performer over the past year, falls off both lists.

FMCG stocks are currently popular with retailers as well as big companies, but they don’t appear to be on the algorithm’s A-list.

Where is Nifty going? Asked by Bird about where the headline index is headed, he stressed concerns that the index could be overbought and time for a correction, but that the outlook is bright, suggesting a prudent I gave a balanced answer.

ChatGPT surrendered to its inability to predict future stock market movements. “The movement of the Nifty index can be difficult to predict because it is influenced by a combination of domestic and global factors,” the AI ​​tool said. It’s important to be mindful of the potential,” he said.

When we asked Bard to be more specific if Nifty will cross the 20,000 mark in 2023, the bot said it’s possible, but not guaranteed.

Unlike analysts and many investors who often give specific targets on stocks and indices, the AI’s reaction was much more nuanced and only reflected what other analysts thought.

For example, asking about target prices for popular stocks such as RIL and ITC only suggests the ranges offered by analysts, and doesn’t go far enough to make your own predictions. For ITC, it was Rs 350-450 per share and for RIL Rs 2,400-2,800 per share.

Should I bond with the bard? AI chatbots are still immature when it comes to providing investment advice, but they have interesting potential and offer investors a variety of use cases. Offers.

“With access to up-to-date data, these tools can greatly enhance market research by efficiently sorting through hundreds of search results to provide concise information. It has proven useful for purpose, performance tracking as well.These bots bring elements of time-efficiency, convenience and cost-effectiveness into the research process,” said Sonam Srivastava, founder of Wright Research. I’m here.

Wealth managers and equity analysts are looking at potential use cases for AI in understanding business models, data processing, and financial modeling.

Dubai-based First Global’s Devina Mehra uses rigorous AI and machine learning (ML) systems to conduct initial screening of stocks. “Around the world, we look at nearly 25,000 securities, which is impossible for humans to do. No, this is only possible with a systems-based approach,” Mehra said. in a recent interview.

AI will also democratize the investment process, providing smaller and individual investors with the same level of rigor that was once reserved only for large institutions. “AI will fundamentally transform the way investors approach the stock market, democratizing access to advanced market analytics and empowering individuals to make more informed, data-driven investment decisions.” Dr. Mohit Batra, founder and CEO of MarketsMojo.

While the younger crowd is undoubtedly excited about the predictive power of AI chatbots in financial markets, two of Wall Street’s most respected old men, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, still believe in the theory. do not have.

“I’m personally skeptical of some of the hype around artificial intelligence,” Munger told Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting earlier this month.

(Disclaimer: Stocks suggested by the AI ​​chatbot are named within the article for educational purposes only. They do not represent the views of The Economic Times.)

