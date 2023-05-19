AI-Driven Advances Pave the Way for Testing for COVID-19 and Hepatitis at Home





Scientists at the University of Florida have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a quick test that can detect both hepatitis C and COVID-19. Performed within minutes in a single test tube, this breakthrough technology may one day make home tests for various diseases similar to pregnancy tests available.

Led by University of Florida chemical engineering professor Piyush Jain, the study is a simple, affordable, home-based test that rivals the reliability of lab-based tests with results within 10 to 20 minutes. aims to create a

To achieve this, Jain’s team revived the one-pot reaction system, where the entire testing process takes place in one small test tube. These tests utilize a technique called reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) to amplify specific portions of the viral genetic material and produce a visible signal upon detection. Interpreting test results is as simple as observing a color change or using a small device designed to detect changes in a test tube.

The FDA has approved some home-use one-pot tests for COVID-19, but they have shown relatively high false-positive rates and become unreliable. Jain’s team incorporated CRISPR, a gene-editing tool known for its rapid advances in genetic engineering.

By exploiting CRISPR’s ability to target specific gene sequences, the test distinguishes between false positives and true positives. A positive result is indicated only if the target virus has a unique gene sequence, such as hepatitis C.

CRISPR-based diagnostic platforms are gaining traction during the COVID-19 pandemic and offer the potential for faster and more efficient alternatives to time-consuming quantitative reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) methods. provide an alternative to

Recent advances in CRISPR-based testing have led to the development of one-pot detection assays that combine a pre-amplification step such as RT-LAMP with the CRISPR-Cas reaction. One challenge, however, is the lack of thermostability of the Cas enzyme in the optimal temperature range of RT-LAMP.

Jain and his team have developed thermostable mutants of the BrCas12b enzyme to extend detection range and enable more versatile primer design for improved diagnostic assays.

To achieve enzymatic activity at elevated temperatures and cover the optimal range of RT-LAMP, we employed de novo structural analysis to design a more thermostable BrCas12b variant. A predicted structure of wild-type BrCas12b was generated using AlphaFold and SWISS-MODEL to provide insight into potential mutations that might increase thermostability. Stability prediction tools such as HotSpotWizard and DeepDDG have helped identify mutations that improve stability, catalytic activity, and specificity.

However, the different temperature requirements of RT-LAMP and CRISPR technologies posed a challenge. RT-LAMP requires 150 degrees Fahrenheit, while CRISPR works best at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. To overcome this hurdle, Jain’s team is working on developing a CRISPR system that can withstand high temperatures.

Through the analysis of thermostable CRISPR enzymes found in heat-loving bacterial species, researchers used AI tools to identify modifications that enable the enzyme to function at 150 degrees. Several modifications suggested by the AI ​​algorithm were tested in the lab, and finally four modifications were made that allowed the enzyme to operate at the desired temperature.

Called SPLENDID (Single Pot, Long Enzyme, Indiscriminate), the rapid test was validated using clinical samples from patients with hepatitis C or COVID-19. The test showed 97% accuracy for SARS-CoV-2 and 95% accuracy for the world’s most prevalent strain of hepatitis C.

Its performance against less common hepatitis C variants has been suboptimal, but Jain believes simple adjustments to the test can quickly improve accuracy. The assay is highly sensitive and specific, with results available in just 20 minutes.

Engineered thermostable BrCas12b variants pave the way for more versatile and efficient CRISPR-based diagnostic assays. These advances contribute to improved primer design by expanding the detection temperature range, increasing the sensitivity and specificity of nucleic acid detection for infectious diseases.

This groundbreaking development not only brings us closer to reliable home testing for multiple diseases, but also demonstrates the enormous potential of AI in accelerating the improvement of diagnostic methods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/ai-driven-advancements-pave-the-way-to-test-for-covid-19-and-hepatitis-at-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos