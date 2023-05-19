Google Analytics 4 Audience Builder Updated





Google Analytics 4 (GA4) has significantly enhanced the Audience Builder. Added new dimensions and metrics, enhanced alternatives for working with event values ​​and event counts, and new options for matching dates.

Here are the new features.

New dimensions and metrics in Audience Builder. GA4 Audience Builder now supports creating audiences with new dimensions and metrics. The following dimensions and metrics are new to Audience Builder.

Item scope dimensions

Item ID Item Affiliation Item Brand Item Category Item Category 2 Item Category 3 Item Category 4 Item List Name Item Name Item Promotion ID Item Variant

Ecommerce metrics for items

Product Revenue Items Added to Cart Items Checked Out Items Purchased Items Displayed in the List

Event-scoped ecommerce metrics

session-based metrics

Low Engagement Sessions helps you identify users who are less engaged with your website or app. For example, you can create an Audience Her segment of users who have had more than 3 low-engagement sessions in the last 5 days.

Once you identify these users, you can target them with ads to encourage repeat purchases (eg, retailers highlighting upcoming sales or events).

Independent use of event values. Event values ​​can now be used independently without being tied to a specific event.

In previous versions, the event value parameter was only used to modify a specific event, such as finding users who completed “event X” with an event value greater than 50.

An example of this would be creating an audience of users with events with a value greater than 50.

Extended event count operators. This update also expands the operators you can use when creating audiences using the event count metric. Previously, only Greater Than (>), Less Than (<), and Equal To (=) were available, and only when selecting "Latest Period", but now the full operator set has been introduced.

These include:

Greater than or equal to (>=) Less than or equal to (<=) Not equal to (!=)

These operators are available when you select Any Point in Time and Latest Period.

Match between dates. Introduced a new “Across Match Types” option for dates.

This feature can be used, for example, to build an audience of users who visited your website during Black Friday and target your ads for Black Friday the following year. A selected range (such as November 24th to November 26th) includes all three days.

why do we care These new dimensions and metrics, more robust manipulation of event values ​​and event counts, and date matching capabilities all lead to more targeted and effective advertising. Being able to identify users with low-engagement sessions and match event value across different events can help you create more nuanced and relevant audience segments.

New in GA4. These updates were announced through the Google Analytics help page. This page can be viewed here.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.

