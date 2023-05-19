Google Pixel 8 Pro promotional video leaked, hints at design, suggests built-in thermometer





The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to launch later this year alongside the Google Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 series is expected to be the successor to the Pixel 7 series launched last year. Google recently held its I/O 2023 event to showcase the Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold. However, the company is known to release its flagship Pixel series phones every October. The Pixel 8 series is therefore expected to launch around the same time this year, with the base and pro models combined. Now, a new video leak suggests that the high-end Pixel 8 Pro could feature a new temperature sensor.

91Mobiles reports that, in collaboration with speculator Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have an infrared thermometer sensor built-in. The video, which has now been removed from Youtube due to copyright issues, reportedly gave a detailed introduction to the new feature. The report includes screenshots of the leaked video.

As seen in the similar design to its predecessor Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro model shows some design changes that we believe were made to incorporate the new sensor. The upcoming smartphone’s display panel, previously designed to house a 6.7-inch screen, now features the familiar centrally-located hole-punched slot to accommodate the selfie camera.

However, on the back panel of the handset we can see that the camera array has changed slightly. The Pixel 8 Pro’s triple rear-facing camera unit is grouped together in a horizontal tablet-shaped module on the currently popular camera bar, while his three cameras on the Pixel 7 Pro model are in his two separate units. was placed. One for the main and ultra wide angle units and one for the periscope telephoto units. The new sensor is just below the LED flash next to the camera tablet on the bar.

A white infrared temperature sensor is expected to work as a non-contact thermometer. According to reports, the user should tap the start button of the thermometer app/feature and move the body temperature sensor as smoothly as possible close to the forehead. In addition to ensuring that the skin on the forehead is not obstructed by third factors such as hair or makeup accessories, the user should also be careful not to let the sensor touch the skin.

It reportedly takes about 5 seconds for the sensor to read the temperature, and when the measurement is complete, the Pixel 8 Pro handset will vibrate to notify the user that the measurement is complete. Users can check the temperature on their phone.

Notably, reports suggest that the feature is only available on the Pro models of the Pixel 8 series, as the built-in temperature sensor requires additional hardware adjustments. The data collected by the thermometer is reportedly stored locally on the phone and manipulated through the Android private computing core. The sensor could also be used to measure the temperature of other inanimate objects, the report adds.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is suggested to feature the Samsung Exynos 2300-based in-house Tensor G3 chipset. However, the chipset has yet to be announced by the company. This is expected to be a significant upgrade to the Tensor G2 SoC used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models, as well as the latest his Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro model will be equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.12-inch Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, which will offer better quality images in low light and overall performance compared to this camera. It is also claimed to improve photography. A unit used in conventional terminals.

At Google I/O 2023, the search giant reiterated its focus on AI as it launched its first foldable smartphone and Pixel-branded tablet. The company plans to significantly add his AI technology to its apps, services and Android operating system this year. More on this and more in the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be automatically generated. For more information, please see our Ethics Statement.

