Supreme Court sides with Google and Twitter in terrorism case The Register





The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Google and Twitter did not violate the country’s anti-terrorism laws by publishing and promoting content supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State (also known as ISIS).

In Thursday’s ruling, judges unanimously sided with big tech in Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzales et al. v. Google.

The lawsuits are brought by the families of Nohemi Gonzalez and Nauras Alassaf, who died in ISIS terrorist attacks in Paris and Istanbul in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Families have sued Twitter, Google and Facebook under provisions of the anti-terrorism law that allow victims of terrorist acts to seek civil damages. Plaintiffs accused the tech giant of contributing to the death of a family member by recommending terrorist propaganda and recruitment materials to platform users.

Although the lawsuit concerned anti-terrorism law, Google’s defense relied in part on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which more or less shields Internet companies from liability for user-generated content. There are some caveats.

Importantly, Section 230 provides that “providers or users of interactive computer services shall not be treated as publishers or speakers of information provided by other providers of information content.” The idea here is that websites and apps that allow people to communicate with each other should generally not be held responsible for the content of that communication.

In a Twitter v. Taamne Opinion, Judge Clarence Thomas declared that plaintiffs had failed to prove a direct relationship, alleging that pro-ISIS content on social media platforms led to the 2017 Istanbul nightclub Reina attack. showed that

“As plaintiffs allege, defendants designed a virtual platform, but deliberately did ‘enough’ to remove ISIS-related users and ISIS-related content from the platform from hundreds of millions of users and vast oceans of content worldwide. neglected,” he wrote. [PDF].

“Plaintiffs, however, allege that defendants intentionally provided material assistance to, or consciously participated in, the Reyna attacks, and even more so that defendants have made extensive and systematic accusations to hold them accountable for any and all ISIS attacks. Plaintiffs did not allege that they had aided ISIS in [the Anti-Terrorism Act]. ”

The court reached a similar conclusion in Gonzalez et al. v. Google.

“Because we have determined that the complaint in this case does not contain claims for aiding and abetting, [the Anti-Terrorism Act]it appears that the complaint here similarly makes no such allegations,” they concluded. [PDF].

“The countless companies, academics, content creators and civil society groups who have collaborated in this lawsuit will be relieved by this outcome,” Halima Delane Prado, Google’s general counsel, told The Register in a statement.

“We will continue to work to protect free expression online, fight harmful content, and support the businesses and creators who benefit from the internet.”

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Tech giants have successfully avoided prosecution, but is this a win for Section 230 and safeguards for internet platforms?

not exactly. The Supreme Court’s ruling found no direct link between the ISIS attacks and Google and Twitter, which encouraged companies to post terrorism-supporting videos and posts that aren’t necessarily protected by Section 230. just showing.

“We acknowledge that many (if not all) of plaintiffs’ complaints are believed to be uncontested based on either our decision on Twitter or the following uncontested Ninth Circuit case law: We believe that this alone is sufficient, and therefore we refuse to proceed with the filing of the lawsuit.” [Section 230] “To the complaint which appears to state little if any plausible claim for relief,” the court wrote.

Therefore, should this decision amend Section 230, an idea put forward by both sides of the political spectrum, on the grounds that the internet is flooded with fake news, child abuse material, and other controversial content? It does little to advance the debate about what. We’ll probably work more on filtering and combat. But calls for reform collide with concerns about free speech and potential harm to the ability of large-scale telecommunications systems to operate.

