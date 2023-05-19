Pixel 7A raises the bar for Pixel 8





We didn’t hear about the Pixel 8 at Google’s I/O conference, but the company has launched a more budget-friendly alternative to the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7A. This is good news for Pixel fans, as the 7A offers a lot of features. It offers the same benefits as the Pixel 7, including a better camera and new Tensor G2 processor, for $100 less. But at the same time, I suspect that Google’s A-series phones are beginning to overshadow its flagship Pixel.

Now that Google has closed the gap between the Pixel 7 and 7A, it needs to think more carefully about its target audience for the Pixel 8. If the Pixel 7A is for users who want a basic Pixel experience without compromising on performance or camera quality, the Pixel 7 Pro is for photography enthusiasts, but who is the Pixel 7 for? is a question we hope Google will answer with the Pixel 8, and it will also add other routine improvements around software support and battery life.

Google typically releases new Pixel phones in the fall, so expect to know more about the Pixel 8 in the coming months.

Pixel 8 needs to stand out from Google’s upcoming A-series phones

With the Pixel 8, Google needs to do more to make its upcoming mainline Pixel phones stand out. At $499, the Pixel 7A already has many of the features most people want from a new phone, including a great camera, smooth performance, easy-to-use software, and decent battery life.

The main differences between the Pixel 7 and 7A come down to the former’s slightly more durable design, larger screen, and battery sharing. The latter feature allows you to charge compatible accessories by placing them on the back of your phone, effectively turning your phone into a wireless charger. Google says the Pixel 7 has a larger camera sensor and is more sensitive to light, but when comparing photos from both phones, I didn’t notice a huge improvement.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A seem to target the same demographic: Android enthusiasts who want a versatile phone with a good camera and a reasonably sized screen. The Pixel 7 Pro stands out for its larger screen, super-telephoto camera, and macro photography. And unlike the Pixel 7, it has a 512GB storage option and a higher 120Hz refresh rate screen for smoother scrolling. Good example: There are many things that separate the Pixel 7 Pro from the Pixel 7, but not so many things that separate the Pixel 7 from the 7A.

There are some changes that Google may make to fix this issue in the future. Perhaps the Pixel 8’s display size could be slightly increased to 6.4 inches instead of 6.3 inches. Assuming Google maintains the same 6.1-inch display size for its upcoming A-series phones, that would open up even more distance between the Pixel 8’s screen and the future Pixel 8A.

Also, since the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A offer similar charging speeds, Google could improve the charging speed of the Pixel 8 (Pixel 7A up to 18W, Pixel 7 up to 21W). With faster charging speeds and a bigger gap between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8A, it could make the Pixel 8 a little more compelling. Increasing the Pixel 8’s base storage to 256GB, along with offering an additional 512GB storage option, much like Samsung did with the Galaxy S23 Plus, could further differentiate the Pixel 8 from the future Pixel 8A. I have.

These changes, combined with existing differences between the Pixel 7 and 7A, could make the Pixel 8 a more compelling option than the upcoming budget Pixel phones. Of course, this assumes Google sticks with its current strategy of releasing new flagship and Pro smartphones in the fall, and cheaper A-series smartphones sometime in the spring or summer.

Expanded Android version support

From the Call Assist feature in the Phone app to Google’s simple Android version, software is a big part of the appeal of Pixel phones. The problem, however, is that Google typically only provides Android version updates for three years after the release of Pixel phones.

Google provides security support and other updates since then, but lags behind Samsung and Apple when it comes to operating system version support. While Samsung typically provides up to four generations of Android platform updates for new phones, Apple’s latest software is compatible with iPhones up to the iPhone X and iPhone eight generations launched in 2017.

If Google can match or surpass Samsung’s four years, the Pixel line will be even more competitive.

extended battery life

Battery life can never feel so long. That’s why we’re hoping to see some improvements with the Pixel 8. The Pixel 7’s battery life was long enough to get me through a full day’s work. In my experience, more than that was enough. However, if you anticipate a particularly long day, you’ll want to bring a charger.

The Pixel 7A also performed better than the Pixel 7 in CNET’s 3-hour battery test. In this test, we streamed a YouTube video at maximum brightness and tracked the battery percentage for each hour. It would be nice if Google made some improvements in this regard with the Pixel 8.

Pixel 7A and Pixel 7 battery test Pixel 7APixel 71 hours 96%95%2 hours 90%88%3 hours 85%81%

We won’t know what to expect from the Pixel 8 until Google unveils its new phone, but it will likely be announced in the fall. Cameras have been the focus of Google’s Pixel series, so expect to see some progress in this area with the new version of the Tensor processor coming to the Pixel 8. If Google makes these changes while increasing battery life, additional Android support, and even more unique features that set the Pixel 8 apart from its A-series phones, Google’s next $600 phone could be a hit. may become.

