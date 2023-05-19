Red Hat Summit: What can we expect?





The 2023 edition of Red Hat Summit is a three-day event from May 23, 2023 to May 25, 2023. This year’s event will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Major events will be streamed live through social media channels. The summit will focus on hybrid cloud technologies and will feature AnsibleFest for content on automation technologies.

Red Hat, the leader in open source software solutions, is gearing up for Red Summit, its annual conference, starting May 23 in Boston. Attendees can expect keynotes, tech demos, training and more from industry leaders.

This year’s summit will be a busy event with AnsibleFest keynotes and parties. The company recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.2 and plans to announce RHEL 8.8 in the near future.

We’ve also added Ansible system roles that claim to simplify administration, including the latest Journald RHEL, Podman RHEL, ad_integration RHEL, Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux), Microsoft SQL Server, and Cockpit RHEL system roles. Applications in hybrid cloud operations.

The keynote will also be accessible virtually via the company’s YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. The event will feature sessions on IT Infrastructure, AI/ML, Edge, Application Development, Developer Experience, Automation, and Cloud.

When and where will Red Hat Summit 2023 take place?

Unlike past few Red Hat Summits, which were two-day events, this year’s event will run for three days, with registration on May 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company is expected to focus on hybrid cloud technology. Major events will be streamed live through social media channels without registration.

Users will still need to register to access sessions, keynotes and other technical presentations available on the company’s virtual content hub.

More information: What is a hybrid cloud? Definition, architecture, and management best practices

What to expect at Red Hat Summit 2023? 1. Keynotes from Red Hat executives

Red Hat Summit 2023 will feature keynotes from the following executives:

Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Ashesh Badani President and CEO Matt Hicks Partner Ecosystem Success Senior Vice President Stefanie Chiras Red Hat CTO Chris Wright

They will partner with partners such as Ericsson, Microsoft, Barclays and AWS to discuss the application of hybrid cloud technologies in business, in addition to on-stage demonstrations.

2.Ansible Festival

AnsibleFest is the world’s leading automation technology event for Ansible users. This allows attendees to participate in Ansible automation discussions, including interactive labs.

AnsibleFest attendees will have access to in-depth automation content from AnsibleFest during the summit, as well as benefit from content across the Red Hat ecosystem. Attendees will have networking opportunities to connect with other open source enthusiasts, experts, and new technologies all in one place.

3. Training and workshops

Visitors will have access to hands-on power training sessions and certifications including Linux automation with Ansible, system administration, Kubernetes clusters, and more.

The summit will also host developer workshops focused on using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform for cloud-native development and operations.

4. Interactive lab

The event will feature over 30 hands-on labs over three days. This includes but is not limited to Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Secure Software Supply Chain User Experience, Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Platform Engineering User Experience.

5. Games and Entertainment

The summit will also host escape rooms for individual and team participation by Open Innovation Labs to encourage creative problem-solving and conceptualization. Attendees can also join Team He event creating and decorating her STEM box for a youth in a nursing home. Finally, attendees will also be able to attend the Red Hat Summit and AnsibleFest Block Party at four locations, with food, music, games and more.

What are you looking forward to at Red Hat Summit 2023? Let us know what you think on LinkedInOpens in new window, TwitterOpens in new window, or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image credit: Shutterstock

recent events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/tech-general/articles/what-to-expect-at-red-hat-summit-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos