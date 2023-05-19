Focus on the positive?





Ian Bolland shares some thoughts on the recently announced The MedTech Strategy and HSBC’s acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank (UK).

It’s that time of year again, when everyone gathers in Birmingham for a major event for medical device manufacturing in the UK and Ireland. Welcome to everyone reading this article at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo!

I could write this column entirely on the brilliance of this show, but whether you’re reading this article in Birmingham or not, you probably already know the first few paragraphs and this issue. I hope the coverage of the show offers something. June 7th and he is a timely reminder to attend NEC’s Hall 2 on the 8th.

But the focus of this column is two things. Shortly after this year’s first issue was published, the UK government released its first-of-its-kind health technology strategy. This may indicate that our industry has been a little neglected by successive governments, but its welcome has been highlighted as a medical technology strategy. An area that could help revitalize the UK economy.

The second is the UK government’s welcome move to facilitate HSBC’s takeover of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) UK under post-financial crisis regulations in the late 2000s.

Supporting SMEs across technology given the numerous ventures SVB was poised to back have helped spawn promising medical technology start-ups that might not otherwise have succeeded The future is secured for institutions that have shown a willingness to do so. However, I think there are still question marks in terms of approach to startups in this space and the risks involved.

Nonetheless, it is to be commended that the avenues for growth of companies that bring new innovations to the market remain, and we will be watching closely the changes that may bring. .

Coming back to medtech strategy, if you’re reading this expecting a solution at this stage, you’ll be a little disappointed.

I recently had the opportunity to attend an event in Westminster organized by the Urology Trade Association and had some discussions with the participants about this strategy. They seemed to welcome it in general, but I asked what the solution was.

Its purpose is very difficult to agree on, and in fact much of it is different, save for the odd example that reads as a political manifesto.

Perhaps this is a way of getting people on the same page, and you may find a key takeaway or two through the conference sessions at the Med-Tech Innovation Expo. I especially appreciated Heather Hobson, Life Sciences Administration, speaking to attendees on the Life Sciences Vision, providing insight into government priorities in this area and an update on progress on the vision’s key themes. I look forward to hearing from you.

This strategy in itself at least starts a conversation about some potential solutions to address the four priority areas outlined below.

Supply resilience and continuity Innovative and dynamic markets Infrastructure enablement Specific market focus

It looks vague at the moment, but let’s hope that what follows is substantive.

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will take place at the NEC in Birmingham on June 7th and 8th. To register for free, please visit www.med-techexpo.com.

