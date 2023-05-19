Apple iPhone, iPad get OpenAI’s artificial intelligence app ChatGPT





iPhone Tips for Beginners

If you just got an iPhone, here are 8 tips you should know.

Latest app available for iPhone: ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT, an online content generation tool, has received a lot of attention due to concerns that it could be used by students for cheating and that malicious actors could cause security breaches.

Apple’s version for iPhone and iPad, released Thursday, will have voice, but the desktop version, released in November 2022, will not. But when you throw a question or a request, ChatGPT will answer it and it sounds great. very similar to humans.

Some have used ChatGPT to create poems, songs, short stories, and other content.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, said, “Since the release of ChatGPT, we’ve heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go.”

Android device enthusiasts don’t worry. A smartphone app will be available soon, the company said.

The arrival of ChatGPT for the iPhone could mean the end of competing AI apps, and even Apple’s Siri, suggests Rowan Cheung, author of the AI ​​development newsletter The Rundown.

“Not only does the ChatGPT app get rid of all these knockoffs, it’s actually better than the web version,” he tweeted. “It has Whisper integration and speech-to-text conversion, which means no more typing in ChatGPT, just speak. Rest in peace, Siri.”

Rest in peace, Siri. pic.twitter.com/9JZ97C64kk

— Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) May 18, 2023ChatWhat is GPT?

ChatGPT is a free artificial intelligence computer program that creates human-like answers to your questions. In response to a question from USA TODAY technology columnist Jennifer Jolly, I wrote a 500-word essay explaining quantum physics in a literary sense in seconds.

When San Francisco-based OpenAI, founded in 2015, made ChatGPT available online in November, it reached 100 million users in January, according to MIT Technology Review.

“Even OpenAI has been blown away by how ChatGPT has been received,” Will Douglas Haven, senior editor for AI at the outlet, wrote in February. ChatGPT “was trained to master the conversation game and invited everyone to come play, and millions of us have been playing it ever since,” he wrote.

If you don’t have an iPhone or iPad, you can try ChatGPT for yourself by visiting the OpenAI website.

Why are some people worried about ChatGPT and artificial intelligence?

Beyond concerns about cheating essays by students, “generative AI” tools are being used to spread falsehoods and mislead voters, violate artists’ copyrights, create music that copies real artists, and eliminate jobs. Concerns about the potential for exploitation are growing.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will impose safeguards against AI models that can self-replicate, self-exfiltrate into the natural environment, or hijack control during a Senate hearing on artificial intelligence Wednesday. He suggested that creating a new regulatory body could alleviate some of the concerns. of the system from humans.

This industry can do a lot of harm to the world,” he said, adding that if the technology doesn’t work out, it could go very wrong. Another way AI can become more human is by giving wrong answers and panicking. OpenAI has incorporated his ChatGPT into the Bing search engine. When USA TODAY reporter Jessica Guinn spotted her Bing/ChatGPT error, she said, “You weren’t a good user. I was a good her Bing.” scolded. A meltdown basically happened.

I would like to try ChatGPT. What do I need to do?

Go to the App Store in your device or click here and search for “ChatGPT” and scroll until you see “OpenAI ChatGPT The official App by OpenAI”. There are also several other AI chatbot clones.

OpenAI says the app is free to use, but syncs history across devices. You can also become a ChatGPT Plus subscriber for faster responses and early access to new features.

Why should I try ChatGPT?

Now, since ChatGPT is an AI chatbot, I asked about the chatbot itself. Adding OpenAI ChatGPT to the iPhone will allow “meaningful interactions with the iPhone” and act as an “intelligent personal assistant”, which “provides several benefits and added value” for users, the company said. .

Chatbots can provide information, solve problems, and even help people learning a new language. “Overall, the integration of OpenAI ChatGPT into the iPhone enhances the capabilities of the iPhone, making it a more intelligent and versatile device that can assist users in many aspects of their lives,” said the app.

More info about ChatGPT on USA TODAY

Contributed by Associated Press.

ChatGPT chief says AI should be regulated by US or global agencies

The head of the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT on Tuesday advocated for a U.S. or global agency with the power to license the most powerful AI systems and strip them of their licenses to ensure compliance with safety standards. (May 16th)

APs

Follow Mike Snyder on Twitter: @mikesnider.

