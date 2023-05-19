TikTok users suing Montana, saying state ban is unconstitutional





A legal battle over First Amendment rights began in Montana on Thursday after a group of TikTok users challenged the state to challenge the nation’s first new TikTok ban, which is set to take effect Jan. 1. .

TikTok users said in a lawsuit that the law violates their First Amendment rights, and the ban, signed Wednesday by Gov. Greg Gianforte, extends Montana’s legal powers as a state. claimed to exceed The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, was added to the public court records system on Thursday.

The ban has also sparked protests from TikTok, as well as civil rights and digital rights groups. Montana legislator and Republican Gianforte says the ban is necessary to prevent personal information of Americans from falling into the hands of the Chinese government. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

According to the law, TikTok will be fined for operating the app in the state, and app store providers such as Google and Apple will also be fined if TikTok becomes available for download in Montana. become.

Neither TikTok itself nor major civil rights groups announced plans for a lawsuit on Thursday. TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Overwetter declined to comment on whether the two companies could sue.

But Oberwetter said Wednesday after the law was signed that the ban violates the First Amendment rights of people in Montana and that the company will continue to work to protect the rights of its users. rice field. He said on Thursday that the 2020 federal ban would not stand up to legal scrutiny and Montana had no viable plans to enforce the ban.

Overvetter also pointed to statements from civil society and digital rights groups raising similar concerns. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Ramya Krishnan, an attorney at Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute, said the U.S. Constitution protects Americans’ right to access social media platforms of their choice. To justify a ban, Krishnan said Montana would have to show that privacy and safety concerns are real and cannot be addressed in narrower ways.

She said she doesn’t think TikTok is going to sue yet, but she thinks it’s likely that it will. Because this is a dramatic and unconstitutional violation of Americans’ First Amendment rights, we are definitely considering the possibility of getting involved in some way.

NetChoice, an industry group that counts TikTok as a member and has sued in the past to block state laws targeting tech companies, also said in a statement that the ban was unconstitutional. Christa Chavez, a spokeswoman for the group, said NetChoice does not currently plan to file a lawsuit to challenge the law.

According to the complaint, the Montana plaintiffs are five residents who create, publish, view, interact and share videos on TikTok. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit said Montana could not ban residents from viewing or posting on TikTok, just as it could ban the Wall Street Journal because of its owner or the ideas it publishes. . Users also argued that the law violated constitutional provisions that give the federal government monopoly over foreign affairs and prohibit states from regulating interstate commerce.

TikTok users have successfully blocked app bans before. In 2020, a judge upheld a group of creators who challenged President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to ban the app. TikTok and ByteDance have also filed separate lawsuits seeking an injunction against the president’s actions.

Montana passed the law after the federal government and more than 20 states banned TikTok from government devices in recent months. Lawmakers and intelligence officials have said TikTok’s ownership could leave sensitive user data in the hands of the Chinese government. They also claimed the app could be used to spread propaganda.

TikTok says it has never been asked to provide U.S. user data to the Chinese government, nor has it ever provided it.

Many hypothesize that China will require TikToks parent company ByteDance to hand over data of Americans or use TikTok to spread some form of disinformation. But neither Montana nor the U.S. government pointed to evidence that China did so, Krishnan said. He said. This is a problem. Because speculative harm cannot justify a blanket ban on communication platforms, especially those used by hundreds of thousands of Montanas every day.

In addition to the legal battle, many experts questioned whether the law could be enforced. Internet users can use virtual private network software to disguise their location. Individuals in border towns in Montana may be able to access TikTok and other mobile apps through cell phone towers in neighboring states.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s spokeswoman Emily Cantrell said in an email that technology exists to restrict the use of apps within certain locations. The technology, known as geofencing, is already in use across the gaming industry and is also regulated by state departments of justice, Cantrell said.

A basic Internet search will turn up companies that offer location compliance, she said. If companies do not comply with the ban, government agencies will investigate violating companies and hold them accountable according to the law, she continued.

Asked about the lawsuit filed by TikTok users, a second spokesperson for Knudsen, who has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said late Thursday that his office expected legal challenges and said the lawsuit would not be filed. He said he was well prepared to protect the

The law holds TikTok, Apple and Google responsible for enforcing the ban. According to the law, TikTok could be fined $10,000 for each violation of the ban, and another $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Apple and Google will face similar fines for allowing app downloads in the state.

While state legislatures consider the ban, industry groups representing Apple and Google said it would be impossible for the two companies to restrict access to apps within a single state.

David Edmondson, vice president of industry group TechNet, said in a statement Thursday that apps, not app stores, should be responsible for determining where they can operate.

Google and Apple declined to comment.

