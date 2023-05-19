Identify underlying mechanisms associated with initiation of local amplification in breast cancer





In breast cancer, local amplification of oncogenes plays an important role in carcinogenesis. A recent study published in Nature used whole-genome sequencing (WGS), RNA-sequencing and epigenomic data to identify the underlying mechanisms involved in the initiation of local amplification in breast cancer.

Research: ERα-associated translocations underlie oncogene amplification in breast cancer. Image credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Background

Copy number amplification is a common pathway of oncogene activation in cancer. Previous studies have shown that cancer cells can adopt different pathways to acquire high levels of copy number amplification.

In some cases, a single DNA double-strand break (DSB) undergoes a break-fusion-bridge (BFB) cycle followed by linear amplification of an oncogene.

This cycle is associated with DNA replication, dicentric chromosomal bridge formation, sister chromatid fusion, and chromosomal breaks that facilitate another DNA break.

A recent study showed that high levels of amplification can be attributed to Chromotrypsis. The formation of extrachromosomal circular DNA (cDNA) is accompanied by the potential development of chromosomal lacerations associated with large-scale fragmentation and rearrangement of chromosomes.

In many cases, the BFB cycle and chromotrypsis are intertwined. This is because the latter can generate DNA breaks that cause her BFB. Also, the BFB cycle can cause chromotrypsis.

Breast cancer oncogenes such as HER2 (also known as ERBB2) and cyclin D1 (CCND1) undergo focal amplification. Activation of these genes defines clinically relevant subgroups.

In breast cancer, focal amplification occurs in the early stages of carcinogenesis, leading to the transition from atypical ductal hyperplasia to ductal carcinoma.

In some cases, local amplification occurred at late stages of breast tumorigenesis or during treatment. These findings point to an ongoing mutational process in cancer cells.

Few studies have elucidated early mutational events that lead to local oncogene amplification. Furthermore, studies are lacking to elucidate how the cells of origin acquire amplicons or whether this mechanism is associated with risk factors for breast cancer development.

About research

In this study, five breast cancer whole-genome sequencing (WGS) datasets obtained from public repositories: International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC) French Cohort, Pan Cancer Whole Genome Analysis (PCAWG) Consortium, Sanger Cohort, British A Columbia cohort and a Yale University study.

A total of 780 patient cohorts were analyzed in this study. All data were reprocessed and a uniform set of variant calling methods applied. Bioinformatics tools such as Bazam, Picard, SAGE, CHORD and Samtools were used in this study.

In the current study, we defined an amplicon as a genomic segment with an absolute copy number greater than three times the baseline copy number of a chromosomal arm.

research result

Previous studies have shown that estrogen exposure, especially during menstruation and during pregnancy, is a major risk factor for developing breast cancer.

Pharmacological inhibition of estrogen significantly reduced the frequency of breast cancer in vulnerable groups.

Estrogen regulates key transcription factors in mammary epithelium. Promotes cell proliferation and prevents apoptosis. Furthermore, this study revealed that estrogen directly affects genome structure and influences oncogenesis through translocation bridge (TB) amplification.

The authors observed that extreme copy number events such as focal amplifications could potentially be used as negative selection.

In the present study, we observed that in some cases of prostate cancer, genomic footprints of chromosomal bridge formation occur without local amplification. In such a case the broken bridge would have stabilized without causing high levels of amplification.

For breast cancer, tuberculosis amplification occurred in already aneuploid breast cells that may contain driver point mutations. Furthermore, E2-ERα antagonizes p53-induced apoptosis in breast cancer cells. These conditions may aid in local oncogene amplification.

A pan-cancer analysis revealed that amplification of tuberculosis is common in other types of cancer. However, this phenomenon is more common in women than in men. DNase I hypersensitivity was identified as an important predictor of amplification borderline hotspots in breast cancer.

This may also indicate the origin of tuberculosis amplification in other types of cancer. Several estrogen-responsive genes, such as CCND1 and RARA, have critical functions in many tissues and their chromatin structure exhibits local vulnerabilities.

Different tissue preferences have been observed, for example, some tissues prefer classical BFB-mediated DSB repair by sister chromatids, while others consider interchromosomal translocations as the first step in focal amplification. rice field.

This differentiation may be due to different cell cycle phases during DNA end-joining events by chromosomal breaks.

Conclusion

Specifically for breast cancer, tuberculosis amplification was identified as a mutational process associated with local oncogene amplification. Of note, interchromosomal translocations have been found to be the most common cause of bridging in multiple types of cancer, including breast cancer.

This study showed that estrogen-induced DNA breaks are an important factor in breast cancer cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230519/Identify-the-underlying-mechanism-associated-with-the-initiation-of-focal-amplification-in-breast-cancer.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos