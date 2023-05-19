Google’s new URL typo detection feature protects users from malicious websites





To ensure that users always go to the right website, Google Chrome can now detect typos in URLs and show users a list of websites that are closely related to the correct website. The tech giant claims the feature will be beneficial for people with dyslexia, language learners, and those who are prone to making mistakes when typing website addresses, but it’s also possible that users may misspell URLs and be exposed to malware. It can also prevent you from visiting websites full of .

It’s available on desktop now, but Google says the feature will be coming to mobile Chrome in the coming months. It’s common to misspell a website, such as Facenook.com instead of Facebook.com. While seemingly harmless, clicking on a misspelled URL can lead users to an illegal website masquerading as the real thing. may be redirected to

Cybercriminals typically buy domains for websites that are spelled similarly to the actual website and rely on misspellings of users’ URLs. When this happens, Internet users are vulnerable to phishing attacks, malware injections, and data (credit or debit card information) theft.

Norton defines this practice as typosquatting. This is a situation where a cybercriminal, a hacker, or just someone who wants to promote their product or service registers a deliberately misspelled domain name for another popular website.

Typosquatting not only jeopardizes users’ personal information and network security, but it can also jeopardize the image of a company or company. If the threat actor registered a wrong website address for him that looked identical to the original address instead of Zenithbank.com, replacing org with com would direct unsuspecting users to the clone website, where they Log in to the portal from

At this point, cybercriminals can easily steal your sensitive information and use it for malicious purposes. Phishing is a serious business and an attack he believes occurs every 11 seconds.

Cybercriminals masquerade as verified websites by registering sites that share similar URLs, but they may also use other methods to launch phishing attacks. Email phishing involves sending emails to potential victims claiming to be from a colleague at work or a bank account manager. It can also impersonate employees of Spotify, Netflix, or other subscription-based services and entice users to click on certain links in order to earn rewards.

Other ways Google protects users from phishing attacks

Cybercriminals are very persistent and continue to develop new means of misleading Internet users. The rapid development of technology did not solve the problem either. However, Google’s new feature joins existing safety protocols designed to protect people when using Chrome.

According to Google, Chrome comes with phishing and malware detection tools enabled by default. If the system detects that the user entered her website as potentially dangerous, it will display one of the following warnings:

The site ahead contains malware The site ahead contains fraudulent sites The site is suspicious The site ahead contains harmful programs This page attempts to load a script from an unauthenticated source I am doing

Google also maintains a phishing report page where users who believe they may have encountered a deceptive website can paste the URL in question to add additional details about the issue.

Safeguard against phishing

A successful phishing attack can wreak havoc on the victim. For example, Internet pirates could use your financial information to obtain loans or make expensive purchases at online stores.

Therefore, protecting yourself from deceptive sites cannot be overemphasized. Sensitive information that scammers may request using a fake URL includes username/password, bank verification number (BVN), mother’s maiden name, user’s date of birth, personal identification number (PIN), bank account number, etc. Again, her legitimate website never asks for such personal information, except during the registration process.

Installing phishing detection software as a browser extension can help prevent attacks. Be aware that pop-up ads on Chrome usually show ads telling you that you won a contest you never entered. Clicking on such links is dangerous.

