Is green powder good for you?Expert opinion about superfood powders





You’ve probably noticed ads for these superfood powders sprinkled across social media and your favorite podcasts.

Athletic Greens, Daily Greens, and Supergreens are often marketed to say that just one scoop of these multivitamin powders mixed in with water or a shake will give you all the vitamins and minerals you need for the day, plus your health benefits. I’m here. Benefits include strengthening the immune system, reducing stress, improving digestion, and increasing energy.

These green powders or superfood powders (also called superfood powders) are usually loaded with vitamins and minerals as well as trendy ingredients like probiotics, ground kale, chia seeds and ashwagandha. .

But are they really a shortcut to health?

Marion Nestlé, Ph.D., emeritus professor of nutrition, food research, and public health at New York University, said they were very attractive. You think, “Oh, this would be so easy.”

But like most things in nutrition, you’ll probably need more than a spoonful of the powder to improve your overall health, she says.

What’s inside?

The ingredient lists on websites and powder packaging can seem like a salad of wellness buzzwords.

They usually contain the usual vitamins and minerals such as vitamins E and C (antioxidants), biotin (or vitamin B7, which helps metabolize food), and vitamin B12 (essential for blood and nerve cell health).

Many superfood powders also contain plant protein (such as pea protein or brown rice protein powder). Mash fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and kale. and supplemental probiotics (gut-friendly microbes) and prebiotics (which act as food for the probiotics).

You can also find a group of plant substances called adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, reishi, ginseng, and rhodiola. These are known as adaptogens and have been shown to help with stress reduction, energy production, dandelion root, rosehips and milk thistle seed extracts for a variety of ailments. .

It’s like throwing powder into the kitchen sink, says Dr. Peter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who studies supplements.

Will these powders make me healthier?

If you’re already eating a reasonably balanced diet and aren’t deficient in vitamins and minerals, you probably don’t need to take a multivitamin supplement like this, experts say.

Superfood powders often contain many vitamins and minerals in a single serving of AG1, far above the daily recommended amount. For example, Athletic Greens powder provides over 550 percent of your daily recommended amount of vitamin E and over 1,100 percent of your vitamin E. Recommended daily dose of biotin.

For the most part, the human body can handle these excess nutrients, said Dr. Gerald Mullin, an associate professor of gastroenterology at Johns Hopkins University. Kidneys break down and process most of them, he said. However, certain vitamins, such as vitamins A, D, E and K, can cause harmful effects when sufficient levels are reached, he added, although this is rare.

When it comes to probiotics in supplements, Dr. Nestlé said there is no clear evidence that regular intake of already healthy people makes them healthier. Also, prebiotic supplements may promote regular bowel movements and promote gut health, but similarly, the need for prebiotic supplements for most people is not yet established. added.

Many adaptogens, such as ashwagandha and ginseng, have been used in Eastern medicine for centuries for their stress-reducing properties. But high-quality evidence is lacking on whether it can stabilize mood or reduce anxiety, Dr. Cohen said.

Dr. Marin added that there are no clinical trials showing how effective they are, just an informational product.

Representatives of Athletic Greens and Huell (which makes the Dairy Greens Blend) say that although several scientific studies have found associations between individual ingredients in their products and specific health benefits, said there were no rigorous, independent studies evaluating the health benefits of the product itself.

Nestlé says when manufacturers grind vegetables such as broccoli and spinach into supplements and powders, some of the vitamins and other beneficial ingredients are lost in the process, which includes regulating digestion and clearing the intestines. It also contains some of the fiber that is essential for good health. .

Dr. Mullin said eating whole, unprocessed foods is a better way to get nutrients.

And many of these powders are expensive, starting at $79 for 30 servings of Athletic Greens, Huels Daily Greens version costs $45, and Enso Superfoods Supergreens powder costs $59.99.

Why not try some spinach? Dr Nestle said. I’m confused.

Conclusion

As with all supplements, the Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the safety or effectiveness of these greens powders, so we cannot be certain that what is on the label is what is on the package.

Dr. Cohen says that when buying supplements, it’s important to make sure the label has the seal of a trusted third-party certification program, such as the United States Pharmacopoeia or the NSF, so you know the quality of the ingredients. It is guaranteed.

Experts say these powders probably don’t pose much of a risk to the general public, but they may not do much good either.

Dr. Nestlé said, “You want them, take them.” But that doesn’t solve the nutritional problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/19/well/eat/green-superfood-powders.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos