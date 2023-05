Scientists develop injection-free vaccine for childhood immunization

Scientists say they have made breakthroughs in giving children a new vaccine that doesn’t require injections, making it easier to store and transport vaccinations in the field.

Results from a new clinical trial in young children show that a no-injection vaccine patch is as safe and effective as a conventional injectable.

Resembling a small bandage, the patch is described as gritty on the skin, but is said to be less uncomfortable than being pressed down with Velcro.

Besides being painless, the technology aims to simplify the transportation, storage and administration of vaccines traditionally administered by jab.

A patch developed by a company called Micron Biomedical was tested on 9-month-old infants to administer the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine marketed by the Serum Institute of India.

The researchers found that patch vaccination was safe, without allergic reactions or associated serious adverse events, and was well tolerated.

Immunity testing after 7 weeks showed similar levels of protection for both the injection and the patch.

Ed Clark, Director of Infant Immunology at the Medical Research Council of The Gambia (MRCG) said: “These results demonstrate for the first time that microarray patches have the potential to safely and effectively administer vaccines to children.”

Patches may increase intake

Development of this technology was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

James Goodson, a senior scientist and epidemiologist in the CDC’s Global Immunization Division and an investigator on the study, said: “This clinical trial is an important step forward in the critical development pathway of the MR microarray patch towards regulatory approval and a major contribution that may help in the future.” Life-saving vaccines for children and families around the world Shaping future approaches to delivery.

Proponents of injection-free vaccine technology say more vaccinations should be taken to counter the reluctance of people who fear needles. It also reduces the need for cold storage and bulk supplies of syringes and vials on site. Applying a no-injection patch requires minimal medical training and leaves no large amounts of syringe or needle waste.

Vaccine patches for COVID-19, seasonal flu, and hepatitis B are also being tested. Patches against HPV, typhoid fever and rotavirus are in early stages of development. The patch works through microscopic projections to deliver the vaccine to the top layers of the skin.

Researchers found that more than 90% of parents whose children were enrolled in clinical trials thought patches were better than injections for administering vaccines.

