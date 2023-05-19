Supreme Court exempts Twitter from liability for terrorism-related content, leaving Section 230 in place





CNN—

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave Silicon Valley a landslide victory for defending online platforms from two lawsuits that legal experts had warned could upend the internet.

The two rulings will allow social media companies to avoid lawsuits stemming from terrorism-related content and a defeat for tech industry critics who argue the platforms are not to blame.

In doing so, the court argued that imposing additional liability on technology platforms could undermine the basic functionality of many websites and create legal risks for individual Internet users. Technology industry and digital rights groups stood by the

In one of two cases, Twitter v. Taamne, the Supreme Court ruled that Twitter need not face charges of aiding and abetting terrorism if it hosts tweets produced by the terrorist organization ISIS. dropped.

The court also ruled in another high-profile case, Gonzalez v. Google, regarding the moderation of social media content that circumvented a request to narrow the shield of material federal liability for websites, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. I declined. Thursday’s ruling upheld a lower court ruling protecting social media platforms from widespread content moderation lawsuits.

Twitter’s ruling was unanimous, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, and said social media platforms are little different from other digital technologies.

Bad actors like ISIS may be able to use the platform as a defendant for illegal and sometimes horrific purposes, Thomas wrote. But the same is true for mobile phones, email, and the Internet in general.

Thomas’ opinion reflects the struggle courts have had to identify at oral arguments what kinds of speech arouse liability for social media and what kinds of speech deserve protection. ing.

I think the court has recognized the importance of these platforms for billions of people to communicate and has pulled back from interfering with them, said Samir, vice president of policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology. Mr Jane said. technology industry.

For months, many legal experts saw the Twitter-Google lawsuit as a sign that courts could seek sweeping changes to Section 230. The law has come under bipartisan criticism over decisions about content moderation for tech companies. In particular, Mr. Thomas has expressed a strong interest in hearing Section 230 cases.

Kate Kronick, a law professor at St. John’s University, described the prospect of such a devastating outcome in both lawsuits that there was a mad rush of briefs from friends of the court.

But as oral arguments unfolded and judges clearly grappled with the complexities of online speech, the prospect of major law change appeared to recede.

Perhaps the courts had no idea what the heck these cases were, and maybe they chose them as activists, but they weren’t prepared to be this activist. I think it started creeping in, Kronick tweeted.

Daphne Keller, director of the platform regulatory program at Stanford University, agreed.

I think this justifies all of us who were saying that the Supreme Court filed the wrong cases and that these cases didn’t present the issues they really wanted, Mr Keller said. told CNN.

Judges may soon be given another chance to comment on social media. Courts are still deciding whether to hear a number of cases addressing the constitutionality of state laws passed in Texas and Florida that limit the ability of online platforms to manage content. However, the court’s response to the Twitter and Google lawsuits suggests the court may be cautious about the new lawsuit.

Evelyn Dwek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, said the very fact that judges are proceeding with caution is a good sign, showing a more nuanced understanding of these issues than many had feared. said.

In a Twitter ruling Thursday, the court ruled that Twitter’s hosting of general terrorist speech does not create indirect legal liability for specific terrorist attacks, effectively precluding future such attacks. Raised the bar for claims.

Mr. Thomas concludes that plaintiffs’ allegations are insufficient to establish that these defendants assisted and abetted ISIS in carrying out related attacks, Mr. Thomas wrote.

Plaintiffs do not allege that Defendants intentionally provided material assistance in the attack at issue, he said, and that Defendants have broadly and publicly accused ISIS in a manner that would make them responsible for any and all ISIS attacks. He stressed that he did not support them systematically.

Twitter v. Taamneh focused on whether a social media company that hosted terrorism-related content unrelated to a specific terrorist attack could be sued under U.S. anti-terrorism law.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, the family of Naulath Alassaf, who was killed in an ISIS attack in Istanbul in 2017, said social media companies, including Twitter, were violating federal counter-terrorism laws by keeping some groups’ content alive. and knowingly supported ISIS. on the platform despite policies intended to restrict that type of content.

Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google’s general counsel, said in a statement that the outcome will reassure the countless companies, academics, content creators and civil society organizations that have collaborated with the lawsuit. Please continue to work to protect free expression online, fight harmful content, and support the businesses and creators who benefit from the internet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a brief order, the court dismissed the case against Google with only a brief opinion, leaving in place a lower court’s ruling that Google is immune from the lawsuit accusing its subsidiary YouTube of aiding and abetting terrorism.

The results should be reassuring not just for Google, but for the many websites and social media companies that have asked the Supreme Court not to curtail legal protections for the internet.

The opinion was not signed, and the court said: “We refuse to address the application of section 230 to complaints that appear to contain few, if any, plausible claims for relief.” , remanding the action to the Ninth Circuit for consideration of plaintiffs’ complaints in light of our decision on Twitter.

No dissenting opinion was accepted.

The lawsuit involving Google focused on whether its subsidiary, YouTube, could be sued for using algorithms to promote terrorist videos on its platform.

The family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed in an ISIS attack in Paris in 2015, said YouTube’s targeted endorsements helped radicalize viewers and promote ISIS’ worldview, violating US anti-terrorism laws. claimed to have.

The complaint sought to make content recommendations so that content would not be protected under Section 230, potentially exposing technology platforms to greater liability for how they operate their services.

Google and other tech companies said their interpretation of Section 230 would increase the legal risks associated with ranking, categorizing and curating online content, a fundamental function of the modern internet. Google says that in such scenarios, websites will try to play it safe by either removing more content than they need, or abandoning content control altogether and allowing more harmful content on their platform. argued that it would.

Court filings by Craigslist, Microsoft, Yelp and others indicate that betting is not limited to algorithms and could affect virtually anything on the web that could be interpreted as making recommendations. suggests that there is According to filings by Reddit and several volunteer Reddit moderators, this could mean that even the average internet user who volunteers as a moderator on various sites could face legal risks. It is said that there is a sexuality.

The original co-authors of Section 230, Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and former California Republican Rep. He argued that it was to give broad discretion to judge.

The Biden administration has also considered the matter. In a brief filed in December, the group argued that Section 230 does ensure that Google and YouTube are protected from lawsuits for failing to remove third-party content, including endorsed content. But the government memorandum argues that these protections fall short of Google’s algorithms because they represent their own speech, not that of others.

