caveat! Google may delete all your photos





Many of us keep our best images in Google Photos because it’s a convenient way to avoid clogging up our phone’s or computer’s storage. However, if you haven’t logged into your Google Photos account in a while, be careful, as starting this year, the company may delete your Google account if it hasn’t been used or signed into for at least two years. please give me. all its contents.

This includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and Calendar, as well as Google Photos.

Google isn’t worried about running out of storage space on its vast server continent, but rather security concerns on its blog.

“If an account has not been used for a long period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. because they often rely on , don’t have two-factor authentication set up, and have fewer security checks by users.

Our internal analysis shows that abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-Step Verification set up than active accounts. This means that these accounts are often vulnerable and, once compromised, they can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted or malicious content such as spam. there is. ”

While this policy only applies to personal Google Accounts and doesn’t affect organizational accounts such as schools and businesses, it’s worth checking exactly what and when you set it up.

Worried about losing Google Photos? Don’t panic yet

Google explains that images in forgotten or unused accounts aren’t immediately purged before Flap begins.

“We intend to roll this out slowly and carefully, with due caution,” the company explained. “While this policy will take effect May 16th, it will not immediately affect users with inactive accounts. The earliest we can begin removing accounts is December 2023. We will take a phased approach, starting with accounts that will not be used again.” Send multiple notifications to both. ”

However, if you save images to Google Photos from your old Android phone or computer with an inactive Google account, there is a very real risk that your images will disappear if you forget to log into that account. So there is no room for complacency. account. It’s definitely worth going through all the Google accounts you’ve created and checking regularly for notification emails, just in case.

How to keep your Google Photos account active

The company says the easiest way to keep your Google account active is to sign in at least once every two years. If you have recently logged into your Google Account or our services, your account is considered active and will not be deleted. Activity may include actions of this kind when you sign in to your Google Account or while you are signed in.

Read or send emails Use Google Drive Watch YouTube videos Download apps on the Google Play Store Use Google Search Use Sign in with Google to sign in to third-party apps or services

“If you have existing subscriptions set up through your Google account, such as Google One, news publications, apps, etc., your account will not be impacted, as the activity on this account will also be taken into account,” he added. “And at this time, we have no plans to remove accounts containing YouTube videos.”

If you prefer to store your images elsewhere, there are various options for downloading all data stored with Google.

Besides Google Photos, it’s definitely a good idea to back up your best images to different locations (physical and online) and store them on your computer, phone, and tablet. For more advice, check out our guides on file management and storage and our guides on the best portable hard drives for image storage.

