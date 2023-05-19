Wendy’s Delivers Innovation





Wendys Company is beginning to establish itself as a technology pioneer.

Fast food isn’t always known as a hotbed of next-generation technology activity, but Wendy’s has developed innovative solutions in many areas of the enterprise. Below is a brief introduction to the Hamburger His Chain’s efforts in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital advertising.

underground robot

Wendy’s is testing an automated system that could revolutionize customer pickup for online orders. The quick-service restaurant chain is piloting an underground autonomous robotic system from hyperlogistics firm Pipedream, which will deliver digital food orders from restaurant kitchens to designated parking lots in seconds.

The technology uses autonomous robots to transport orders underground and deliver them through an instant pickup portal next to the vehicle. Wendy’s said it would be the first quick-service restaurant to test cutting-edge technology.

Wendy’s plans to launch Pipedream’s underground delivery system later this year, with the goal of streamlining order processing, freeing up store associates to focus on other tasks, and allowing customers to pick up orders quickly without leaving their cars. will be integrated into existing restaurants.

AI-based drive-thru

Wendy’s plans to use AI and hybrid cloud tools at its drive-thru counters. The retailer is expanding its existing partnership with Google to pilot a solution called Wendys FreshAI, which is based on Google Cloud’s generative AI and large language model (LLM) technology.

The company leverages Google Cloud solutions such as Looker business intelligence and analytics tools and the Anthos modernization platform to modernize operations. In addition, Wendys plans to use Google BigQuery and Looker solutions to upgrade the customer and employee in-store experience and improve business analytics and reporting.

Wendy’s is also using Google Cloud Anthos, an open source-based platform, to enable store applications and real-time AI/ML to run anywhere, including on-premises or in the cloud.

Wendy’s plans to launch the first pilot of Google Cloud AI technology at its restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio area in June 2023. The pilot utilizes his Google Cloud generative AI solutions, such as Vertex AI, to automatically conduct customer conversations, understand bespoke requests, and generate answers to frequently asked questions.

shoppable ads

Wendys has a click-to-order offer within an ad on the Roku Streaming TV platform. The fast food burger chain is the first retailer to join Roku and DoorDash’s recently launched joint shopping ad offering. DoorDash will be the exclusive marketplace advertising solutions partner for US restaurants and grocers who are partners buying interactive shoppable ads on Roku.

This will give Wendys the attribution, targeting and measurement capabilities of TV streaming ads and the ability to place unique click-to-order offers within Roku ads. Consumers can interact with Wendy’s her TV advertising offers, receive promotions via SMS/email, and then be directed to Wendy’s storefront directly from the DoorDash app to redeem promotions.

Roku subscribers who see Wendys ads get exclusive access to $5 off any Wendys purchase of $15 or more.

