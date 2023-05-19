Google products rumored to be waiting for 2023





At its I/O developer conference, Google unveiled a ton of new gadgets and services, from the Pixel Fold to the Pixel Tablet to Android 14 and other AI features for its search engine. But if Google’s history is any guide, we could see more devices coming later this year.

The most important product we didn’t know at Google I/O was the expected Pixel 8 lineup, which would be Google’s answer to the rumored iPhone 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 family. We also didn’t hear much about the Pixel Watch at I/O, but the company usually announces new mobile products in the fall. It’s also possible that Google will talk more about the mixed reality platform it’s developing in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm.

Google largely laid out its vision for its approach to new products at I/O, but the fall Pixel event will give us a closer look at how the company is executing on that approach through its new hardware. . Here’s a look at what to expect later this year based on rumors and the company’s past product launches.

See here: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7A: How are the specs different?

04:48 Pixel 8 and 8 Pro James Martin/CNET

Google typically releases new flagship Pixel phones in the fall, and 2023 is expected to follow the same pattern. We won’t know what Google has in store for his Pixel 8 and 8 Pro until these devices are announced.

However, Google’s updates in recent years have been very camera-centric, with the Pixel 7 lineup improving zoom capabilities and the Pixel 7 Pro adding a new macro shooting mode. His Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the first of his Pixels to run on Google’s Tensor chip, saw new features like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur and Real Tone. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if Google pushes the camera even further on his Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but we still don’t know exactly what that will look like. Both phones are likely to feature new Tensor processors.

There have been few leaks so far, but there are some reports claiming to provide details on Google’s upcoming Pixel. The latest comes from leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, who shared a video on his blog 91mobiles claiming to showcase the Pixel 8 Pro. The video suggests that the phone will have a thermometer to measure body temperature. According to WinFuture, the new phone will run Android 14 and have 12GB of RAM. Renowned gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has also partnered with his blog MySmartPrice and SmartPrix to publish purported renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel Watch 2 James Martin/CNET

Google hasn’t mentioned plans for future Pixel Watches, and there haven’t been many leaks or rumors about the next rollout of Google’s smartwatches. But Google’s Pixel phones, like the Pixel Watch’s biggest competitors like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, sell at a steady pace each year, so it’s surprising the Pixel Watch will follow suit. not. Blog 9to5Google reports that Google will indeed be unveiling a new Pixel Watch alongside his Pixel 8 lineup in the fall.

Based on Google’s current direction for the Pixel Watch, we can probably expect its sequel to feature the same round design. The latest version of Wear OS is also likely to arrive. We also expect better battery life and some additional health and fitness tracking features, such as automatic workout detection.

mixed reality platform

The Samsung Gear VR headset pictured above was released in 2015. The company announced at his Unpacked event that it will partner with Google and Qualcomm on a new mixed reality initiative.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google, Samsung and Qualcomm have partnered on a new mixed reality platform, as Samsung announced in February. But we haven’t heard much about it since.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, said on stage at Samsung’s event, “We are excited for a new generation of computing enabled by immersive experiences across brand-new form factors that push what’s possible with Google even further. We are working towards that,” he said. .

Neither company has disclosed details of the partnership yet, so it’s not yet clear what kind of products the partnership will result in, or what the software will look like. In an interview with CNET in February, Samsung’s head of mobile TM Roh said the announcement was a “declaratory” moment in the company’s commitment to building out the XR ecosystem.

But Samir Samat, Google’s vice president of product management for Android, said during I/O 2023 that the company will share more details about its “Immersive XR” partnership later this year. The announcement comes as Apple is expected to unveil its first mixed reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 5th.

New Pixel Buds A Series Google/CNET

It’s been a while since Google released new Pixel Buds. If the company puts new wireless earbuds on its roadmap for 2023, we might hear about it in the fall. Google’s $99 Pixel Buds A series is set to get a facelift, especially since the company hasn’t released a new version since June 2021, other than new color options. Amazon has just launched a new budget-friendly version of its Echo Buds with a competitive price tag of $50, increasing competition from Google in the market for cheaper wireless earbuds. We haven’t heard too many rumors yet, but hopefully Google will address some of the criticisms of the current Pixel Buds A-Series, such as the lack of volume touch controls.

Fitbit Charge 6 Lexy Savvides/CNET

Google’s Fitbit brand also typically releases new products in late summer or early fall. Considering the Fitbit Charge 5 launched in 2021, one of the major updates expected this year is the Fitbit Charge 6. According to 9to5Google, Fitbit’s next flagship fitness tracker will look almost identical to the Charge 5. It’s also no surprise that the Charge 6 inherits some features from the Sense 2, such as support for Google Wallet and the ability to continuously monitor for signs of stress throughout his day.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate and Google sticks with its previous product launch pattern, fall could be a big moment for the company’s wearables division. As fall approaches, we’ll also get a better idea of ​​how Google’s new devices compare to those from Samsung and Apple. Samsung usually releases its new foldable phones and wearables in August, while Apple usually launches its new iPhone and Apple Watch in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/rumored-google-products-were-still-waiting-to-see-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos