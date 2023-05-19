Expertise and experience in building technical teams for IT services





Getty skills are hard to assess, but abilities are hard to assess

Knowledge is “what you know”. Competence is what you can do. A skill is “something that can be achieved consistently. A skill is the result of knowledge and ability that is reinforced over time. Being able to design a website is a competence and a front-end development skill.

Accurately measuring an individual’s skills with a single online assessment is difficult, but these days, skills-first talent decisions are becoming more effective than alternatives such as hiring based on culture, referrals, diversity, etc. Most popular, especially among technology service companies. .

Comprehensive technical talent strategy always puts skills first

A skills-based talent strategy in the IT services industry focuses on recruiting, training, and placing candidates based on the skills, competencies, and knowledge required to execute IT projects.

The technology services company’s business model is to provide IT services to clients on a project-by-project basis, with each project having a defined scope, budget and schedule, with a strong focus on skill-based talent acquisition and development. I’m here.

In this article, we’ll explore a four-quadrant framework that can help build result-oriented technology teams in technology services companies.

1. Personnel with high expertise and experience.

2. Personnel with high expertise and low experience.

3. Human resources with low expertise and experience.

4. People with low expertise but rich experience.

It can also be used to make important decisions about talent acquisition, talent development, and talent placement.

High expertise and experienced technical personnel ensure consistent performance

When an IT project requires a high level of expertise and experience, it’s important to evaluate candidates in situations that closely resemble real-world work. For example, if you want to hire an expert and experienced full-stack developer for your IT project, it would be wise for him to combine front-end, back-end and deployment skills into one task.

Similarly, if your team needs a senior DevOps expert, it makes sense to have candidates deploy applications on the cloud. These people consistently demonstrate their skills, and others trust their expertise and confidence in their ability to deliver results. Therefore, having experienced and highly specialized technical talent on your projects will improve performance consistency. Consistent performance establishes trust among colleagues, managers, and customers.

More talent in the higher expertise and higher experience quadrant means that the organization has a higher brand presence, easier access to less experienced technical talent with higher expertise, and ultimately higher margins. means However, if you have a small number of people, you can also increase the number of people to make higher value trades.

Technical human resources with high expertise and low experience accelerate innovation

If you need technical talent with high expertise but low experience (i.e., low cost), you might want to evaluate them on their general problem-solving ability, which reflects their high potential for technical adaptability. Makes sense. For example, assign problem-solving programming tasks that involve using algorithms and data structures. Hiring technical talent with less experience and more expertise can improve profit margins.

If there are many people in the highly specialized but less experienced quadrant, it means that the organization has great potential for innovation and future growth. More time can be spent on retaining these talents. If you have fewer employees here, you may need to work on attracting younger and more diverse talent within your organization.

Technical talent with less expertise and experience drives employer branding and upskilling

If your brand isn’t cool enough to attract top graduates, you may need to provide a large supply of less experienced and less specialized talent and even more training to get them ready for the project. yeah. In that scenario, it makes sense to assess students based on questions that identify their learning ability. For example, instead of asking me to write the whole program, I ask you to fix the logic and fix the part of the code.

More talent in the less specialized and less experienced quadrant means you need to focus on your talent branding strategy. It may also mean that you need to develop a strong upskilling strategy to move this talent into areas of higher expertise and lower experience. If this quadrant is underpopulated, it’s not inherently bad, but it can be reflected in your bottom line. You may want to hire low-cost talent and upskill them to improve your bottom line.

Low expertise and high experience put talent at risk

Your organization may also have people in this category. They have high experience but low expertise. You can choose to a) evaluate these people and develop them into highly experienced and specialized people, b) assign them to maintenance projects, or c) fire them. Here, employees can work on projects that require scripts and tools rather than professional programming, such as upskilling employees for work-like projects or learning Salesforce administration skills to become a Salesforce administration expert. can be assigned to members.

Having a lot of less specialized but more experienced people on the bench means your organization is at risk from a talent strategy perspective.

Conclusion

To win more deals and deliver high quality client projects, organizations should consider having the right people with the right competencies for the problem statement. By using a software solution that can assess technical proficiency, organizations can mitigate most of their human resource risk.

