Combination of neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio and albumin/bilirubin grade as prognostic predictors in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma undergoing curative liver resection | BMC Gastroenterology





patient characteristics

144 HCC patients were included in the retrospective study, of which 119 (82.6%) were male and 25 (17.4%) were female. The mean age at diagnosis of the disease was 53.210.1 years (ranging from 30 years to 84 years for him). Of these patients, 110 (76.3%) were HBsAg positive, 93 (64.5%) had cirrhosis at diagnosis, 55 patients had a serum AFP level of 400, and a median tumor size of 5.05. cm (range 1.0 to 16.0). cm). For TMN grade, the number of grade I, II and III cases was 60 (41.7%), 37 (25.6%) and 47 (32.6%) respectively. At the end of follow-up, 80 patients (55.6%) died during the 3-year follow-up period. Baseline demographic and clinicopathologic characteristics between survival and death groups are summarized in Table 1. As Table 1 shows, these patents in the non-survivor group had significantly larger tumor sizes (7.933.33 vs. 4.552.13 in the survivor group, P<0.000) and increased NLR scores (3.793 in the survivor group). .29 vs 2.801.89). , P<0.000). Patients in the non-survival group also had advanced pathological evaluations as evidenced by TMN and tumor differentiation grade (P<0.001 and P<0.003 compared with the survival group, respectively).

Table 1 Clinicopathologic features of HCC patients between survival and non-survival groups Association between NLR-ALBI score and clinicopathologic features of HCC

To evaluate the prognostic performance of the combined NLR score and ALBI grade (NLR-ALBI score), we first defined ALBI grades 1 and 2 as 0 and 1, respectively, and then defined NLR2.60 and NLR>2.60 as 0 and 0, respectively. Scored as 1. For each patient, the ALBI grading score and the NLR score were added to obtain a total NLR-ALBI score. Based on the new scoring system, he classified the patients into three groups. As shown in Table 2, Group A (NLR-ALBI score=0), Group B (NLR-ALBI score=1), and Group C (NLR-ALBI score=2).

Table 2 Relationship between NLR-ALBI grade and clinicopathological features of hepatocellular carcinoma patients

Clinicopathologic features among these three groups are summarized in Table 2. A strong association was detected between NLR-ALBI score and liver cirrhosis (x2=6.942, P=0.031), CTP score (x2=10.795, P=0.005) and tumor size (x2=26.286, P<0.001). rice field. Patients with higher NLR-ALBI scores (score = 1 or 2) had lower serum ALB levels (x2=22.659, P<0.001). Increased serum ALT levels (x2=4.459, P=0.013), increased TNM grade (x2=18.339, P<0.001). Those patients with higher NLR-ALBI scores were hospitalized longer than those with lower NLR-ALBI scores (length of stay, x2=4.368, P=0.014). Taken together, these results indicated that the NLR-ALBI score reflected the severity of her HCC.

Prognostic performance of NLR score, ALBI grade, and NLR-ALBI score

Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis was used to determine the prognostic performance of NLR, ALBI alone, or NLR-ALBI combination. The results are shown in Figure 1. The AUC for NLR was 0.618 with a 95% CI of 0.560.710. When ALBI was used alone, the AUC value was 0.533 with a 95% CI of 0.4370.629. Using NLR and ALBI in combination yielded a greater AUC (0.679, 95%CI 0.5920.767) than using NLR or ALBI alone.

Figure 1

Receiver operating characteristic curves for pretreatment NLR (A) and ALBI grade (B), NLR-ALBI combination (C) in predicting overall survival in HCC patients undergoing curative liver resection. (D) shows the overall comparison between these three indices. NLR: ratio of neutrophils to lymphocytes. ALBI Albumin/Bilirubin Grade AUC: Area under the curve. CI: confidence interval

Kaplan-Meier Curve Analysis for OS in Subgroup Patients with NLR Score, ALBI Grade, and NLR-ALBI Score

In our cohort, the median and mean NLR scores were 2.64 and 3.34, respectively, with an SD of 2.79 and a range of 0.78 to 25.74. ROC analysis showed that the optimal cutoff value for NLR was 2.60 (95% CI 0.5820.760). Therefore, we divided the patients into a low NLR group (2.60, n=71) and a high NLR group (>2.60, n=73). 1-year and 3-year OS were 67.2% and 32.9%, respectively, in the high NLR group versus 91.4% and 63.0%, respectively, in the low NLR group, a significant difference (log-rank test, x2=12.30) , P<0.005), as shown in FIG. 2A.

Figure 2

(A) Kaplan-Meier curves of overall survival (OS) for patients with high NLR (>2.60) and low NLR (2.60). (B) Kaplan-Meier curves for OS in ALBI score 1 and ALBI score 2 patients. (C) Kaplan-Meier curves for OS in patients with different NLR-ALBI scores. Censoring events are represented by vertical lines. NLR: neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio. ALBI: albumin/bilirubin grade

For ALBI grades, according to Johnson criteria [15], patients were classified as grade 1 (defined as score 2.60), grade 2 (score >2.60 to -1.39), and grade 3 (score -1.39). Our cohort had 87 patients with ALBI grade 1, 57 with grade 2, and no patients subgrouped into grade 3. Therefore, OS in patients with ALBI grade 2 worsened in 1 and 3, as shown in Figure 2B. – Annual OS rates were 67.7% and 38.6%, respectively, while 1-year OS and 3-year OS in the grade 1 group were 87.2% and 61.4%, respectively, and were significantly different (log-rank test, x2 = 16.10) , P) < 0.001).

Kaplan-Meier curve analysis also demonstrated significant differences in OS among the three NLR-ALBI subgroups. As Figure 2C shows, patients with NLR-ALBI score = 0 had the best OS, with 1- and 3-year OS of 95.8% and 83.1%, respectively, and patients with NLR-ALBI score = 1 and 3 OS. The 3-year OS was 78.3% and 46.5%, respectively. However, patients with the highest NLR-ALBI score (score = 2) had the worst outcomes, with 1- and 3-year OS of 48.6% and 34.4%, respectively, significantly lower than those with score = 0 and score . =1 patient (log-rank test, x2=24.09, P<0.001).

Univariate and multivariate analysis of OS in HCC in our cohort

In our cohort, median OS was 14.0 months (95% confidence interval) [CI]: 10.417.6 months), the 1-, 3-, and 5-year OS rates were 52.3%, 27.1%, and 23.3%, respectively. Univariate analysis identified pathological differentiation, tumor size, AFP, TNM stage, NLR score, and ALBI grade as key indicators of OS (Table 3).However, only TMN grade (hazard ratio) [HR]: 5,853, 95% CI: 3,01511,364; P<0.001), AFP (HR: 2.366; 95% CI: 1.4893.7589; P<0.001), and NLR score (HR: 1.832, 95% CI: 1.1572 .901; P=0.01). NLR-ALBI score (HR: 1.973, 95% CI: 1.1343.434; P=0.016) was identified as an independent predictor of OS in multivariate analysis (Table 3). Notably, our multivariate model did not detect ALBI grade as an independent factor in predicting OS (P=0.574).

Table 3 Univariate and multivariate analysis of overall survival (OS) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma

