G7 sings Washington tunes about China





The G7 summit in Hiroshima, May 19-21, will focus on how to deal with the challenges posed by China, a rising technology powerhouse. Allies agree on most points.

Leaders of the world’s advanced democracies speak similar words. They don’t want to be cut off from China. They would rather avoid risk.

The G7 nations of the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy have close economic ties with the world’s manufacturing leaders. A complete break is unrealistic. While some European and Asian allies continue to fear that the United States is moving too quickly to impose export controls and curb investment in China, G7 leaders continue to criticize China for global supply chains and economic security. seem prepared to acknowledge the threat of

That’s new.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan surprised European nations last year by announcing that the U.S. needed to maintain the biggest possible lead in the innovation race. He vowed to impose export controls as part of a narrow yard and high fence wall against China’s ability to exploit U.S. and allied technology. Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industrial Security, articulated the stakes of the Sullivan Doctrine: We are not balancing trade and national security.

The philosophy of “ensuring security at any cost” is now being repackaged. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for constructive and healthy economic relations between the United States and China in an April speech. U.S. technology regulation is motivated solely by security and value concerns, not for competitive economic advantage, she stressed. In a similar speech, Mr. Sullivan reframed the strategy as building a fairer and more durable global economic order, with U.S. export controls focused exclusively on technologies that could tip the military balance. guaranteed to be there. He urged allies to show a dedicated commitment to bear the economic costs of this policy.

Brussels seems to be moving towards making that promise. French President Emmanuel Macron was met with a barrage of criticism on his return from a trip to Beijing calling on the European Union to reduce its dependence on the United States. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU needs to rewrite its partner, competitor and rival China strategy and control the flow of European capital to and from China. , said it favored a clear but non-confrontational approach. Von der Leyen used the term risk aversion a few weeks before Yellen and Sullivan.

Stay up to date

Receive regular emails to stay up to date on our work

When the Netherlands joined Japan in enforcing US export controls on advanced chip-making equipment, a new and strengthened European policy became apparent. Dutch intelligence recently identified China as the biggest threat to Dutch economic security. The EU, as a bloc, recently reached a major agreement on new rules that would allow retaliation against countries that use their trade policies to coerce member states to directly respond to China’s actions toward Lithuania. EU Trade Commissioner Bardis Dombrovskis is pushing for new EU-wide export controls on certain advanced technologies. And Chinese companies backing Russia face European sanctions.

“De-risking” European supply chains from China is a monumental task. Almost 10% of Germany’s GDP depends on trade with China, and almost 60% of its 5G phone infrastructure contains Chinese components. Ireland is the only EU member state with a trade surplus with China. Europe imports 80% of its solar panels and 98% of its rare earth materials from China. Overall, Europe has more exposure to China than the U.S., with 8% of European listed companies coming from China, twice as many as U.S. companies, according to Morgan Stanley.

This disparity continues the G7 debate over imposing restrictions on investment in China. The United States wants such a policy, despite disagreements within the White House. European leaders and Japan are skeptical. South Korea, a guest country at the G7 meeting, is outraged by US demands to ban South Korean chip makers from filling the potential Chinese market gap left by US companies. Even at the Hiroshima Summit, the issue remained unresolved.

Washington, Brussels and Tokyo must accept that avoiding risks from China means imposing enormous economic costs on skeptical allies. Together, the two countries must establish ways to minimize the commercial costs of choosing a security-first approach to trade with China. Otherwise, a budding democratic deal on China could erode the clout of Western tech trade.

Matthew Eitel is Program Officer for the CEPA Digital Innovation Initiative.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Center for Policy Analysis.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/in-hiroshima-the-g7-seems-set-to-sing-washingtons-tune-on-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos