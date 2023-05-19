Google’s privacy sandbox update attracts both skepticism and slightly more optimism





After a rocky start, Google has finally clarified a new timeline for its twice-delayed privacy sandbox. But there are lingering concerns about what this sweeping change means for companies and users joining the ad tech kingdom.

Google announced yesterday that it will phase out third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users worldwide in the first quarter of 2024. We also plan to raise a few more flags before then, with the sandbox set to take shape as early as this summer. In July, new APIs for all users around the world will be included in the latest version of Chrome. Later this year, Google will enable an opt-in test mode beginning in Q4, with the ultimate goal of removing third-party cookies by the end of 2024.

Victor Wong, senior director of project management at Google, said in an interview about the schedule that two important challenges are happening at the same time. Retiring old technology while deploying new infrastructure.

no underestimate [that] Wong said this is one of the biggest changes that can be introduced to the web. It’s like one of the big plumbings of the internet. I don’t know if there are too many things to compare. But in general, Chrome always tries to take a deliberate approach to anything that affects the web’s foundation.

Since its inception, Sandbox has been subject to a mixture of anxiety, confusion, and skepticism. Multiple delays make the situation even worse, to the point that some wonder how to plan ahead for such a major change. Some say Google has yet to prove that sandboxing improves user privacy or advertiser performance. Some think it might just give Google more power in the sandbox while raising the walled garden.

Google is effectively running a supermarket, with a dessert section and a home baking section, says James Rose, founder of the Open Web Movement (MOW), a coalition of anonymous businesses and industry insiders. Mr Well said. What they say is, if you want a cherry pie, come to the dessert corner and get our cherry pie. And what they plan to do in July is close down the home bakery aisles. I can’t buy flour, eggs, or cherries anymore.

Some marketers say the latest updates are helpful because uncertainty itself is harmful. However, it remains to be seen how Google’s efforts will affect other companies within his ecosystem of ad tech. AppLovin noted in its quarterly financial report just last week that privacy sandboxing could have a material and adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operations.

To date, these data privacy changes have had some impact on app discoverability across these platforms, but the overall impact on our overall performance has been relatively moderate. wrote AppLovin.

Some observers believe that Google’s own It states that relying on tests is still difficult. Other marketers think the latest clarity is reason to be more optimistic, especially if they can simulate what a cookie deprecation might look like before everything is fully enforced.

According to Epsilon chief analytics officer Rock Rose, the 1% of users who have turned off third-party cookies is key to evaluating plumbing. He said it would be nice to see the new API extend to all users without deprecating third-party cookies, but so far the lack of scale has been a major obstacle to proper testing. said there is. For him, the impact of deprecating third-party identifiers hits the measurement side more than the targeting side.

The reason is that only a minority of those exposed to the campaign convert and it’s a relatively small signal, Rose said. It’s not that you need to know who converted from a tracking perspective, but you do need to know what percentage of them did.

Coven Zweifel Keegan, managing director of IAPP in Washington, DC, said that once the ad tech world is built, it is difficult to dismantle and rebuild. Continued regulatory uncertainty at the state, national and international levels has created even more legal gray areas on how to do so. Google and other companies are building new technologies and looking to comply with new or future laws.

He also noted that it was only months after California regulators provided new clarity on some of the state’s new laws. Google is also facing other major legal battles, including an ongoing antitrust lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Zweifel-Keegan said the advertising industry is currently in the process of reinventing itself, but it’s a long and painful process and he doesn’t know what the other side will be.

long goodbye

The decline of third-party cookies, the cornerstone of online advertising, was first noted in 2017 when Apple began rolling back their effectiveness for targeting and tracking purposes in the web browser Safari. This is a policy unilaterally enforced by the company.

But Google, as a dominant force in online advertising (and under fire from regulators actively lobbying for the company to break up), announced in January 2020 that Chrome would emulate Safari. After confirming, we were forced to take a more collaborative approach.

At that time, Google officially announced the Privacy Sandbox. It was a collection of aviary-themed acronyms that few people understood, but once early testing began, dissenting voices spread among third-party participants.

Among the complaints were concerns that Google was using its privacy sandbox as a Trojan horse to further its dominance in the broader online advertising industry, as well as the effectiveness of its proposed targeting criteria. It also included controversy over

Perhaps the most harsh criticism of the privacy sandbox proposal came during a W3C-sponsored committee meeting, where the web standards body rejected the Topics API earlier this year, previously calling them “harmful.” It was characterized as In fact, concerns have grown so much that UK regulators have called for oversight of the development of privacy sandboxes.

Due to such disputes, Google has postponed rolling back third-party cookies in the Chrome web browser twice, and has extended the schedule for full implementation of the project from 2022 to the current target of 2024. This process has caused a lot of pain in the industry. .

“Indecision makes it difficult for many big companies to make important decisions,” a source told Digiday, requesting anonymity due to customer sensitivities. This is one of the most significant transformations in the industry.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/marketing/googles-privacy-sandbox-updates-are-met-with-both-skepticism-and-a-little-more-optimism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

