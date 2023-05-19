Google and Other Tech Giants Not Responsible for Terrorist Content





The Supreme Court today ruled that tech companies are not responsible for terrorist content posted on their platforms.

The lawsuit, filed by the families of victims of the 2017 ISIS attack, alleges that Twitter, Facebook and Google should be held accountable for allowing terrorist groups to use their platforms for terrorist activities.

However, the court unanimously ruled that the case could not continue.

Judge Clarence Thomas contributed to the unanimous court of Twitter v. Taamne, ruling that social media platforms are not guilty, even though nefarious actors use them for illegal and sometimes horrific purposes. Declared.

The argument raised by the victim’s family that tech companies should be held accountable for failing to stop ISIS from using these platforms bears the links necessary to establish the responsibility of tech companies for terrorist attacks. lacked sex.

In a brief concurring opinion, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson emphasized that the Court’s opinion was narrow in important respects. She suggested that other cases with different allegations and records could lead to different conclusions.

Impact of the Gonzalez v. Google case

Following Twitter’s ruling, the Supreme Court has taken up the Gonzalez v. Google case brought by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American woman who was killed in a Paris café attack by ISIS in 2015. .

The Gonzales family alleged that Google, through its ownership of YouTube, allowed terrorist groups to post videos on YouTube that incited violence and sought to recruit potential ISIS members, thus helping recruit ISIS. .

The family also claimed that Google’s algorithms were recommending ISIS videos to users.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit previously held that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which insures technology companies’ liability for user-published content, protects such recommendations.

However, in light of Twitter’s ruling, the Supreme Court reversed the ruling and remanded the case for retrial.

The court refrained from deciding on the scope of Section 230, suggesting that the issue was best left to Congress or future litigation.

Some lawmakers have a strong interest in reforming Section 230, believing it provides too much protection for tech giants.

The office of Senator Mark Warner, a vocal critic and advocate of Section 230 reform, provided a statement on the Gonzalez v. Google ruling to the Search Engine Journal.

He characterized Section 230 as old and outdated, claiming it was a “jailbreak card” for big business.

“For years, I have argued that Congress needs to act to address the broad protections Section 230 affords technology companies. , and provided them with “jailbreak cards” as the sites of the largest platform companies are used by scammers, harassers and violent extremists. ”

Senator Warner, however, has made it clear that he does not believe the amendment to Section 230 will open the floodgates for massive claims against platform companies.

“Amending Article 230 does not mean that platforms will automatically be subject to huge claims for damages. Victims will still have to prove their claims in court.”

In summary

These lawsuits collectively highlight the ongoing debate over the liability of technology companies to control user-generated content and the extent of their liability for harmful content shared on their platforms.

The Supreme Court’s ruling indicates that, at least for now, establishing liability requires a direct link between the actions of technology companies and specific acts of terrorism.

Nonetheless, the court’s comments suggest that different circumstances may lead to different outcomes.

Source: Scotas

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

