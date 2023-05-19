STATHERA Raises $20M in Series A CAD to Commercialize Semiconductor Timing Technology





CEO: Technology helps wearable IoT device makers save space and simplify supply chains.

Montral-based fabless semiconductor startup Stathera has secured C$20 million (US$15 million) in Series A funding to bring its first-generation Microchip clock to market.

Stacellus’ all-equity, all-primary Series A round was co-led by BDC Capitals Deep Tech Venture Fund and San Francisco-based deep technology-focused venture firm Celesta Capital. The funding, which closed in mid-April, was backed by strategic investors in the semiconductor and electronics sectors, including Taiwan’s MediaTek and TXC, and Japan-based Seiko Epson.

Stathera specializes in Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and develops MEMS-based timing solutions for semiconductors. As Stathera co-founder and CEO George Xereas told his BetaKit, nearly all electronic devices today require the use of clocks to synchronize various components of their microchips.

Stacera makes state-of-the-art semiconductor watches, which the company’s CEO claims will help the market transition away from traditional crystal oscillators.

Crystal oscillators have traditionally provided these reference clocks, but Xereas argues that these crystal oscillators are beginning to reach physical limits in terms of performance and miniaturization and can no longer keep up with technological advances. Did. [microchips].

As Nicholas Brathwaite, founding managing partner of Celesta Capital, said in a statement, it is clear that next-generation electronics are in great need of new solutions that can meet the increasing performance and cost demands. .

Stacera is developing a state-of-the-art solid-state clock that Zeleas claims will help the market transition away from crystal oscillators. According to the CEO, Stacellus’ technology will allow manufacturers of wearable IoT electronics to replace multiple components with one, saving space while simplifying the supply chain.

The startup’s origins date back to 2015 when Montral-based Nxtsens Microsystems was founded on technology first developed at McGill University. Stathera was spun out from Nxtsens a few years later with the aim of commercializing Nxtsens MEMS timing solutions. It will officially begin operating as an independent entity in 2020, with funding from Nxtsens as part of a US$4.8 million seed round in July 2020, and from Doosan, South Korea and Congo-based group GSIM. I also received help. Statheras’ Series A round brings the company’s total funding to $20.8 million, which includes his $1 million in non-dilutive capital.

STATHERA is two Canadian tech companies spun out of Nxtsens, along with Montral-based MY01, which develops MEMS pressure sensors for medical diagnostics and recently completed its own $12.5 million CAD Series A round. is one of the Xereas, CTO of Nxtsens, initially worked as his CTO for MY01 before going independent to launch and lead Stathera.

RELATED: Stathera’s Sister Company MY01 Raises CAD $12.5 Million Series A

Beyond traditional crystal oscillator suppliers, Xereas says there are only two incumbents in Stathera’s focus on MEMS timing. Those two companies include his California-based SiTime, which Xereas currently claims to have the majority of the market share, and Arizona-based Microchip.

Xereas sees room for Stathera to enter the market as an alternative to SiTime. Compared to its competitors, Xereas said Stathera’s main differentiator is its dual-mode MEMS, the world’s first dual-output resonator capable of generating both kHz and MHz outputs simultaneously from a single resonator. It claims that one Stathera device can replace the two devices needed by other players. .

Stacera plans to use the Series A funding to fully commercialize its initial product line and invest in the development of its next-generation technology. To support these efforts, Statera entered into a commercial partnership agreement with Doosan. Doosan backed Stathera’s seed round, and the Series A investor is pursuing partnerships with his two companies, MediaTek and TXC.

Related: Semiconductor Company GaN Systems Acquired by Infineon

As it prepares to enter the market launch and commercialization phase early next year, Statera plans to grow its 15-person team to 25 by the end of 2023, hiring engineering, operations and sales talent. Stacera also plans to expand its production capacity.

Stacera is a first-generation product that will target companies that make smartwatches and fitness bands, including Samsung, Apple and Garmin. The startup hopes to expand into other markets and applications through future products.

BDC Capitals Deep Tech Venture Fund partner Charles Lesprance and Celesta partner Terry Gilton will join the startup board as part of the Statheras Series A round. In his statement, Resrance expressed confidence that Stacellus’ upcoming products will enable new capabilities in areas such as IoT, computing, automotive and telecommunications.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo courtesy of Sahand Babari.

