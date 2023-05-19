Apple’s iOS 16.5 update has been released. These are new features.





The latest update to the iPhone’s operating system adds a Sports section to Apple News and new ways to celebrate Pride Month in June.

iOS 16.5, Apple’s latest iPhone update, is now available to all smartphone owners. The tech giant has rolled out similar software updates to the iPad and Apple Watch.

In March, Apple released iOS 16.4, introducing 21 new emojis, including a quivering face, a donkey, an elk, and a jellyfish.

The update also added web app notifications added to the home screen and a new accessibility setting that allows users to automatically dim videos when a flash or strobe effect is detected.

What features will iOS 16.5 include?

Apple News users will have a different way to view sports coverage. The app includes a Sports tab that provides quick access to stories, scores and other information about your favorite teams and leagues. This tab also displays cards that direct viewers to game pages where they can learn more about specific sporting events.

In honor of Pride Month, iPhone owners can get a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for their lock screen. Other updates include fixes for his Spotlight search feature on phones becoming unresponsive and issues with the Screen Time feature resetting or failing to sync with other devices.

Like previous iOS updates, iOS 16.5 includes several security updates.

How to download iOS16.5

The user navigates to the Settings app on their iPhone, selects General, and selects Software Update. Then click Download and Install. For safety, make sure your phone is connected to a charger so it doesn’t run out of power during the update.

Should I download iOS 16.5?

The number one reason you should update your iPhone is to receive the latest fixes to keep your phone safe.

“Updating your smartphone’s operating system when notified helps correct security gaps and improve overall device performance,” the Federal Communications Commission said in a statement.

