A New Myopia Treatment: Glasses

Perhaps the most anticipated addition to our myopia management toolbox is a range of FDA-approved myopia-control glasses, or just one option for those of us in the United States. It would be amazing.

The concept of wearing glasses to control myopia is not new, but the most traditional options, bifocals and retrograde addition lenses (PALS), are only marginally effective. Therefore, most studies conclude that the use of lenses over single vision lenses is not justified due to minimal effects1-3. The only exception to this is Executive Progressives with Base-in-Prism, which have proven to be most effective in children with less accommodation delays. .3

Due to its limited efficacy, many health care practitioners in the United States ignore spectacles as a viable option for myopia control in favor of more effective options such as bifocal/multifocal contact lenses, orthokeratology, and atropine. We rely on choices.

One of these is usually sufficient for most patients, but there are still a significant number of children who are either severely wear contact lenses or are reluctant to drop them. Having effective eyeglasses would be a real option for every child.

There are currently several novel eyewear designs available worldwide. Unfortunately, none are currently available in the US.

Hoya’s MiyoSmart

This spectacle lens utilizes a multi-segment incorporated defocus (DIMS) and is considered a bifocal design. The lens consists of a central optical zone for distance correction, with approximately 400 plus power (+3.50) lenslets evenly distributed in a honeycomb pattern across the central peripheral zone.

This design provides sharp distance vision while producing myopic defocus in the retinal periphery. Proven to slow myopia progression by 52% and axial elongation by 62% over 2 years compared to monofocal lenses. 4 Recently, this lens has also been made available photochromic for the added benefit of UV protection while wearing. lens outdoors.

essilor sterest

This spectacle lens incorporates Advanced Aspherical Lenslet Targeting (HALT) technology. This lens consists of a monofocal optical zone surrounded by his 11 rings of aspheric lenslets of varying powers to create myopic defocus. Over one year, it has been shown to slow myopia progression and axial elongation by approximately 63% and 64%, respectively, compared to monofocals.

Sight Glass

This spectacle lens uses Diffuse Optical Technology (DOT) to reduce contrast. The lens is based on the theory that high levels of contrast on the retina cause axial elongation, whereas low levels of contrast slow elongation. The lens consists of a transparent central aperture surrounded by thousands of dots, reducing retinal peripheral contrast by at least 30% compared to central contrast. Initial results of his two test lenses with varying dot densities showed a 59% and 74% reduction in myopia progression and a 33% and 50% reduction in axial elongation over 2 years when compared to monofocals. it was done. 6

lastly

While these exciting eyewear options may not be available to all healthcare professionals, we all look forward to the day when every child, regardless of age or need, will have access to myopia control options that are just right for them. to

References

