Google Contest 2023 Doodle: Wisconsin Representative Gabriel Fox





A 9-year-old boy from Wisconsin who wins this year’s Doodle for Google competition can get his artwork featured on Google’s homepage, a large scholarship, and a tech package for school. maybe.

You can help him become a finalist.

Here’s how the annual contest works: According to the news release, students in grades K-12 will create and submit their own version of the Google logo inspired by the year’s theme. There are her five grades from kindergarten to her 3rd grade, 4th and 5th grade, 6th and 7th grade, 8th and 9th grade, 10th grade and her 12th grade.

The theme for 2023, which will be the 15th competition, is “I am grateful for…”.

Gabriel Fox, a third grader at Trevor Wilmot Unified Elementary School in Kenosha County, was selected to represent Wisconsin as one of 55 state and territory winners. His work, titled “Eating tacos always makes me happy,” was selected from among thousands of submissions.

“I did the graffiti to thank my dad. He likes tacos,” Fox told the Journal Sentinel.

Using colored pencils, he made tacos with “G” and some of the other letters that make up the word “Google.” Above the word, he also has three tacos, including a large taco with a smiley face on top of two “O’s.”

“These are my dad’s favorites and I appreciate him,” Fox said.

“It’s amazing,” said Pamela Sorensen, the talented coordinator of the Trevor Wilmot Unified Grade School District. “He’s still in his third year, and it’s very creative, colorful, and faithful to the theme brilliantly. He’s done a great job.”

Sorensen said Trevor-Wilmott is a “small country” school with about 450 students.

Sorensen encouraged Fox and other students, who are also “strong in arts and creativity,” to participate in this year’s Doodle for Google competition. It was the first time the students had applied.

“We hope that the more opportunities given to our students, the more opportunities they will have to develop their artistic talents, and hopefully inspire them to pursue more artistic and creative opportunities,” Sorensen said. said. “I know that[Gabriel]enjoys it, so I also want to highlight the passion of my student, and I know he was passionate about the arts. I think that’s what always keeps students engaged and excited about learning. “

MORE: Sculpture Milwaukee Announces Artists for 2023 Outdoor Public Art Exhibit

Details: A contemporary art print found in Habitat for Humanity’s Franklin Restoration donation has sold for $88,000. Here’s why.

How Fox knew he was a Wisconsin winner and what he won

Earlier this week, Fox said a teacher told him and the other third graders to go to one of the school’s gymnasiums, where the principal would be.

“My teacher said it could be good or bad,” Fox said. “But I’m sure she already knew it was a good situation.”

What they were actually stepping into was a surprise rally set up by Google to announce and celebrate Fox’s achievements. Fox’s parents, younger brother and grandparents were in attendance, as well as representatives from Google and a professional photographer.

After two third grade classes arrived at the school, Mr. Sorensen made a presentation and Mr. Fox’s artwork was unveiled.

“I thought it was unbelievable,” Fox said.

“I couldn’t believe it, but I was so proud and excited for him,” Sorensen said. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m so happy for him and his family. He deserves it, he’s worked hard and I’m really proud of him.”

Google gave Fox a new Chromebook, a shirt with his artwork on it, a pencil case and a diary, he said. Fox and his classmates were also given extra recess that day.

“My classmates were very excited about him,” said Gabriel’s mother, Pancon. “They patted[him]on the back, yelled, and got very excited.”

After school ended, the Fox family continued the celebration with a Taco Bell dinner and a cake resembling a taco.

“We were really excited and really proud,” Pankong said. “And we hope this inspires him to do something new.”

Sorensen hopes Fox’s success in the competition will motivate more students to enroll at the school next year.

how to vote

Public participants will vote on their favorites at doodles.google.com/d4g/ to determine five National Finalists (one from each grade group). Voting is open until 1:59 am. Mid-May 25th.

According to a news release, Google will announce five domestic finalists in late May, one of whom will be chosen as the national winner.

Fox said friends and classmates said they were going to vote for him and would “try to convince” their siblings to vote too.

MORE: Milwaukee Public Museum Plans New Building to Feature Galleries About World Scenes, Culture (and Rattlesnake Buttons)

MORE: Bader Philanthropies’ $4.4 Million Donation Supports Milwaukee Art Museum’s European Collections and Exhibits

What will the national winner get?

The national winner’s doodle will be posted on the Google homepage for one day. The winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, according to a news release.

The winning school will receive a $50,000 technology package for “establishing or improving a computer lab or technology program.”

“It’s really great that Gabriel was able to win something for himself, but even more importantly, he was able to win something to help the school. I think,” Pankong said.

“I’d rather do that,” said Gabriel. “It’s to help the school.”

Sorensen said Google was “very grateful” for offering the competition to students, and added that more companies would offer students “more opportunities in creative and artistic fields.” I said I would like it.

“I really appreciate Google for sponsoring this kind of activity and the great prizes that come with it,” said Sorensen. “This is a very generous effort on their behalf.”

