Solve the three major IT challenges to enable business innovation





CIOs live it every day. The pace of technological change is lightning fast. Smart CIOs overcome this challenge by learning, making decisions, and acting with incredible agility and speed. To do so, IT leaders must build IT infrastructures that deliver cloud-like agility and speed across diverse environments.

But they can’t go it alone. Because edge complexity, diverse legacy systems, resource requirements, and ongoing concerns about security, governance, and consistency are challenges that require an ecosystem of capabilities to solve.

That’s why Dell Technologies and Microsoft are working with customers to solve the most pressing problems facing CIOs today. Our goal is to unleash innovation and improve business outcomes by combining Dell Technologies’ leadership in infrastructure platforms and management with Microsoft’s expertise in cloud services and enterprise software.

Key challenges for CIOs by the numbers

Let’s take a look at three key IT priorities mandated to drive better business outcomes.

CIOs are challenged to deliver new and innovative applications and services at an increasingly rapid pace. These new capabilities help businesses optimize their operations, stay competitive, and be more agile in responding to and capitalizing on change. To achieve this new mandate, we adopt DevOps methodologies and containerized app architectures. According to Gartner, 90% of global enterprises will be running applications in containerized production environments by 2026.

Organizations are embracing the edge and moving data collection, analytics, and applications from data centers to edge locations. Flexera estimates that 50% of infrastructure will be deployed at the edge by 2025. CIOs have an opportunity to consider how and where applications and data are generated, analyzed, and used everywhere across the organization: at the edge, in the data center, and in the cloud.

According to IDC, 92% of organizations have a multi-cloud strategy when it comes to cloud locations. As a result, organizations need flexible ways to leverage private cloud, public cloud, and on-premises resources simultaneously. This means you can put the right workload in the right place, optimize performance, and securely manage your entire environment.

Meet your most pressing IT needs

Dell Technologies and Microsoft work together to meet your most pressing IT needs. IT is increasingly the foundation of business innovation, and CIOs need IT modernization to enable that innovation. The collaboration between Dell Technologies and Microsoft enables you to:

Accelerate application modernization by optimizing the delivery of Arc-enabled hybrid services across customer IT environments (described here). It optimizes edge infrastructure, simplifies edge by integrating infrastructure with Azure management and governance services, and enables customers to centrally manage and secure distributed Azure deployments via the Azure portal. By enabling deep layer-to-layer integration and full-stack automation across each technology stack, we provide a consistent Azure hybrid cloud experience across locations and deployments. This simplifies operations and delivers predictable results while allowing customers to use tools they are familiar with, such as his WAC and Azure Portal.

Our collaboration is guided by three areas of competence:

Bridging the Cloud Gap

the goal:

Provides a consistent and seamless operational experience through centralized management of hybrid cloud environments. Accelerate time to value with a turnkey automated IT infrastructure.

Unlock the value of your application

the goal:

To easily adopt app modernization technologies To optimize on-demand services To gain programmability for simpler DevOps and app workflows

Enhanced security and governance

the goal:

To consistently access, protect, and manage your on-premises resources To improve your security posture with readily available patches and updates To protect sensitive workloads and data sets with Zero Trust infrastructure

Advance

As IT change accelerates, two technology leaders are coming together to help customers around the world. Our collective goal is to help organizations unleash innovation, modernize IT, and optimize their hybrid cloud operations in the midst of lightning-fast technological change.

This Enterprise Strategy Group showcase highlights hybrid cloud priorities and how Dell and Microsoft are working together to help customers transition to the cloud.

