Open world genius “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”





In September 1982, a young engineer named Thomas Zimmermann applied for a patent for an optical flex sensor attached to the inside of a glove. The mitt measures the yaw, pitch, roll and finger bend of the wearer’s forearm and is a convenient way to translate a person’s movements on-screen. Seven years later, a commercial version known as Powerglove was launched for his Nintendo Entertainment System. The technology was stripped down and styled to look like a knight’s gauntlets, to which a video game controller seemed crudely glued. The idea was appealing. While wearing the gloves, players could throw punches from their couches and watch them fall behind the TV’s glass into an explosion of pixels.

Nintendo wasn’t involved in the development of the Power Glove, but in 1989, exactly 100 years after the company was founded, the Hollywood movie “Wizard” about a gifted kid who travels to California to compete in video. This accessory appeared in. game competition. In the US, the $75 device sold out quickly, but received poor reviews. Users complained that the gloves were hard to use and the controls were imprecise. The idea of ​​a gauntlet that grants the wearer celestial powers has been quietly shelved.

At the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears, the latest installment in the long-running adventure game series first conceived by Nintendo’s great inventor Shigeru Miyamoto, main character Link receives a power glove-like accessory. . He gives him an ability called Ultra Hand. This gives you the power of a sorcerer like only the Power Glove promised. With a zen-like wave, Lynx effortlessly lifts boulders to clear a path, fixes a fallen minecart and gently lowers it onto a railroad track, or leaps over a fortified castle’s 20-foot-tall gates. To do. He picks up a wooden panel or set of wheels, spins them while they float in front of him, then glues the parts together to create a lurching carriage that hiccuples along the tracks when tethered to a horse. Etc., make a wobbly device.

With Lego-like functionality, the Gauntlet welcomes haphazard over-engineering. To traverse the moat, a series of unstable timbers are glued together to form a long, flexible plank. Then test the scheme by swinging them across the gap and lowering both ends to the ground. Different rewards are given for each success or failure. The world will slapstickly reject your arrogance as the plank falls into the water with a sad splash. But if they land like that, get caught in gaps, and provide sturdy footings to cross over, it’s as if they’ve beaten the designer at their game, with a keen sense that the crooks will be overjoyed. You will feel (Though, of course, it was the designer who first created this space of possibilities.)

This is not a crossword, sudoku, or video game for puzzle lovers with a one-key solution. Tears of the Kingdom is a project for swindlers, swindlers, and hoaxers, and of course there’s room for some Da Vinci-esque wacky genius, whose ingenuity can be found on the internet. would be justly commended.

The Ultra Hand is just one of several supernatural abilities bestowed by Lynx’s gloves. Ascension allows Link to stick his arm into the ceiling or cave wall above his head and swim through stones and rocks, allowing the molecules to emerge directly from above. Recall reverses the motion of moving objects, unwinding gears, and launching fallen rocks back onto the original cliff, turning hazards into elevators. Fuze, on the other hand, wrestles with the sophisticated chemistry set in its predecessor, 2017’s Breath of the Wild (which fooled Irish novelist John Boyne. had incorporated a fantastic material into the game for dyeing clothes red in the historical drama The Traveler at the Gate of Wisdom). published in 2020). Almost any seed, plant, or monster part can be attached to a weapon to apply its elemental properties. Fire Attaching his fruit to an arrow will set the arrow ablaze. Attach the rocket to the boomerang to complete the boomerang. Stick a stick into a stick to create a high jump stick. Attach the minecart to the shield and you have a makeshift skateboard.

The Tears of the Kingdom title, which had a unique response in the UK, where Nintendo postponed its marketing plans for the game following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, is unlike its immediate predecessor and other rivals. Kind of game. The interplay of goals, tools, environment and imagination imbues the work with a dizzying sense of freedom. Its systems intersect and collide, sparking novel moments of creativity and joy. Typically in Zelda games, these superpowers are given to the player sparingly, at intervals along the hero’s journey. Tears of the kingdom overturns that common sense. The tutorial is elegant and minimalist on its own. Within an hour or two, Link is almost at full capacity before stepping into the terrifying vastness of the fantastical land of Hyrule. First, the game makes you a god. Then toddle.

Great power turned out to be a bit finicky. When The Legend of Zelda came out in 1986, the player controlled the game using only the directional pad and his two buttons. Since then, the video game his controller has become even more complex. In Tears of the Kingdom, switching weapons, attaching items to jagged arrows, rotating props hanging in the air in his 3D space, and riding shields like surfboards require dozens of A button combination is required. This digit and tactile interaction must be mastered to allow the player to seamlessly translate to on-screen action. A game of such precision and detail that Nicholson Baker, then new to the medium, called learning video game controls “Tears of the Kingdom” for the magazine in 2010. very few. The game asks you to be a Mechanic, an Alchemist, a Warrior and a Horse Whisperer. , and a dozen more professions, each with its own secret language to sting and squeeze.

Nintendo’s designers hand over control (that is, control shared by writers and filmmakers who allow audiences to experience the work in chronological order plotted) for us to earn it. This transfer of power represents a great creative risk. If we are less competent, we may be frightened by the vastness of the proposition and become lost and aimless. In the game’s opening moments, the world explodes and the continent splits apart, forming an archipelago of floating islands above the vast expanse of Hyrule, leading to dark caverns beneath the world’s crust. The goal is vaguely stated: to find Princess Zelda (no longer the tormented maiden she was decades ago, but now a pants-wearing archaeologist struggling to keep up). You mostly answer where, when, how and why.

This freedom is daunting, but also thrilling in terms of the density of opportunities. As you soar above the world (Link must climb between towers that push you skyward), watching rivers swirling like tinsel far below, you are not a choice paralyzer, but a choice. experience the awakening of The reality is that you are the sole initiator and enhancer of your plans, and the possibilities are intense.

Most blockbuster video games allow improvisation. The Last of Us Part IIa series, which has recently been replaced by high-end television dramas and sometimes shot shot-by-shot, and Sony’s God of War Ragnark, are usually filled with enemies capable of concocting traps and other gruesome methods. You enter a set of bounded environments that are Disposal. Designers force different tools into the user’s hands, allowing some experimentation within the boundaries they set and adjust. But these are video games bound by the rules and conventions of movies. Tears of the Kingdom has no such ambition, or perhaps even a hangover. It represents a counterproposal rather than an evolution of the blockbuster video game template.

