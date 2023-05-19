Despite economic turmoil, EY research finds innovation remains a business priority for tech companies





NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces the release of a new Pulse poll surveying technology leaders’ views on the role of innovation in today’s economic uncertainty . The poll, conducted in late April and polling more than 250 technology industry leaders, explored how business leaders are rethinking their traditional strategies to adapt in uncertain times. and which technologies are helping to make it happen.

Following the failures of three major banks, ongoing tech sector layoffs, and growing interest in advanced artificial intelligence (AI), most tech executives surveyed (94%) innovation will help them emerge stronger from the current recession. company than before. Similarly, 94% of his respondents said they plan to increase their investment in IT or emerging technologies over the next year, and 52% said they plan to prioritize Metaverse technologies.

“Despite the headwinds of technology industry job cuts and the economic downturn, the technology industry has managed to remain resilient,” said Ken Englund, EY Americas Technology, Media and Telecommunications Leader. “As our latest Technology Pulse poll shows, leaders are seeking the right balance between protecting their operations and driving continuous innovation and growth. ”

The EY research also found that:

AI is here to stay: More and more tech executives are focusing on experimenting with AI-based technologies. In fact, 9 out of 10 focus on platforms like his ChatGTP, Bing Chat, and OpenAI. Additionally, 80% of his tech executives say they will increase their investment in AI next year. More than half (56%) of tech executives whose companies are experimenting with generative AI are doing so for financial savings. Innovation is not on the backburner: 81% of tech executives, despite the majority (73%) believing the recent bank failures will have a trickle-down impact on industry investments report that their company plans to innovate. We plan to make related acquisitions within the next six months. Emerging cybersecurity threats are in the spotlight. 78% of tech executives are more concerned about cybersecurity threats today than they were a year ago. Additionally, tech executives at companies planning to increase investment in IT or emerging technologies are cybersecurity (74%), big data or analytics (62%), 5G (62%), and generative AI (58%). They most often report having plans that take precedence. ).

“Our Pulse poll shows no signs of slowing innovation among tech companies, revealing a positive outlook. It shows a tectonic shift in the industry we focused on,” says Ken Englund.

Survey method

EY US commissioned Atomic Research to conduct an online survey of 254 technology industry executives across the United States. The margin of error is +/- 6 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%. Fieldwork took place between 20 April 2023 and 27 April 2023.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for customers, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Leveraging data and technology, our diverse EY team in over 150 countries delivers trust through assurance to help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, legal, strategy, tax and trade, EY teams are asking better questions to find new answers to the complex problems facing the world today.

Source: EY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.datanami.com/this-just-in/ey-survey-reveals-innovation-remains-a-major-business-priority-for-tech-companies-despite-economic-disruption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos