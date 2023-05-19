Startup uses GKE to extend personalized video output





At SEEN, I was in the personalized video business.

We serve a wide range of clients who need to render and stream large volumes of unique high-definition videos that speak directly to their customers and stakeholders leveraging data points such as name, gender and purchase history.

Some of these campaigns require hundreds of thousands or even millions of videos to be rendered and streamed in just a few days, or even hours. To do so, it leverages an adaptable, scalable, and efficient cloud-based architecture built on Google Cloud and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

This blog will go into detail on:

Why we had to replace our legacy bare-metal architecture with a new cloud-based architecture built on Google Cloud and GKE

Why choose Google Cloud as your cloud services partner?

How Google Cloud helped design and implement a new architecture, and what that architecture looks like

Quantitative and Qualitative Benefits Experienced Leveraging Google Cloud and GKE

Let’s dig in.

Our Challenge: Rendering Personalized Video Fast and at Scale

Every startup should have ambitious goals.

At SEEN, we want to render millions of individually personalized videos to millions of individuals and stream them in just seconds.

The goal is ambitious, but it’s more than just a moonshot designed to sound impressive. Achieving this goal is critical to our growth and future.

Here’s why.

When we first launched SEEN, we attracted smaller clients who needed a relatively small amount of personalized video rendering and streaming.

To serve these clients, we built a basic architecture based on colocated machines. Our system worked and was able to render and stream thousands of cinematic quality personalized videos submitted over the course of several weeks, but it was very manual and time consuming to operate. It was slow and did not scale well.

This legacy architecture became a real problem as our company grew and attracted larger companies with larger projects. Serving these new clients required generating and streaming more personalized videos faster. For example, one client needed 1.8 million videos in a few days, while another fitness app said he needed 100 million videos in one day.

A project of this speed and scale would not have been possible with our traditional architecture, but to grow SEEN to the next level, we need to find a way to acquire these corporate clients and execute this type of project. I had to find out. This required rebuilding the old system from scratch using a modern, efficient and scalable cloud-based architecture.

Here’s how.

Looking for a new partner: How and why we chose Google Cloud

Realizing that the basic architecture needed to be rebuilt, I immediately started looking for a cloud service provider. We knew that finding the right partner with the right products and support would solve many problems and accelerate the process of designing, building and deploying a new video rendering system.

To begin our search, we created a list of what we look for in an ideal cloud services partner. Our list included:

Basics like sustainability, security, local presence in Europe to mitigate GDPR and other concerns (at the time most of our clients were in Europe).

Next-generation hardware such as NVIDIA GPUs, Kubernetes products, new technology solutions such as GPU time-sharing, and more NVIDIA products on the roadmap.

White-glove support for direct collaboration and guidance to resolve both general and specific issues within the system.

This last point was key in deciding which service provider to choose. At the time, we had a small but strong team of 4 of his developers. They had a lot of cloud and rendering engine expertise, but they didn’t have the bandwidth needed to bring our vision to life at the time.

With these requirements in mind, we reached out to cloud service providers, including Google Cloud.

I met with other providers, but Google Cloud felt different from the beginning. We met with them in person and had productive conversations about their existing legacy architecture. We presented a new architectural design and provided us with insight into how one of his solutions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), fits into that architecture.

Looking back, the feedback and responses we received from Google Cloud were far ahead of other vendors. It felt like they really understood our use cases and really wanted to partner one-on-one with us to bring our vision to life. Additionally, they provided us with a suite of products that suited our needs and gave us early access to features that meet our scalability needs, such as NVIDIA’s new GPUs.

The choice was clear. I chose Google Cloud and got to work.

Our New Solution: How to Render Personalized Videos Now

Google Cloud’s hands-on support and personalized attention continued even after signing the contract. Their team has maintained a hands-on attitude throughout the process of designing, implementing, and scaling new architectures.

In building the new system, Google Cloud consultants did the following:

Constantly review and comment on architectural design and ongoing implementation processes

He pointed us to products that will be key components of the new architecture, such as GPU time-sharing.

Input provided in solving minor issues such as configuring the NVIDIA driver to work with Kubernetes and rewriting parts of the rendering engine to leverage Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

We continue to provide early previews of upcoming Kubernetes and GPU features, as well as the latest NVIDIA chips and machines

Our engineers worked with Google Cloud consultants to redesign the architecture from the ground up. Ultimately, with Google Cloud as our foundation, we created a cloud-based architecture that can generate unique, personalized videos at scale and speed never before achieved.

Our new architecture is unique and we have to keep it to ourselves for competitive reasons, but we are able to share some of its key technical components.

We created worker pods, each running one rendering task at a time and pulling jobs from Pub/Sub.

Use GKE’s autoscaling to rapidly scale from 1 to a virtually infinite number of nodes and tune performance at the individual workload level. This gives you fine-grained, responsive control over the computing power (and costs) you deploy.

Utilize computing resources as efficiently and effectively as possible with GPU time-sharing between pods, increasing average GPU utilization by 1.6x and reducing costs by 66%.

Leveraging these services has made our system much faster, more efficient, more scalable, more reliable and more adaptable than before. This has changed the products we offer, the scale and speed we can promise, the clients we can serve, and has already delivered some significant technical and business achievements.

What we’ve achieved by partnering with Google Cloud

By partnering with Google Cloud consultants to re-architecture on Google Cloud and GKE, we achieved:

8800% more video rendered per hour. Our old system could only render up to 6,000 videos per hour. In a recent test of our new system, we were able to effortlessly render 540,000 videos in an hour (and we know we can render many more in that time frame).

Developing enterprise-class capabilities. The new system enables rendering and streaming of millions of personalized videos at high speed and scale. This allows him to serve major global companies such as BMW, WWF, Red Bull, Red Cross, Co-op, ICA, Fight Hunger and more than 2 million of his personalized videos to Sweden’s largest food retailer. I was able to work on bigger projects such as sending

Eliminate business bottlenecks. Previously, you could only generate videos for one or two campaigns at a time. Now you can comfortably handle as many campaigns as you like at once. That means no more projects to turn down and more revenue.

Develop and offer new products. Expand your portfolio with powerful new products. For example, we can now build real-time, personalized videos that stream seconds after the viewer enters data and presses play, allowing us to extend new dynamic products.

Improved system visibility. Improved overall visibility into logs, alerts, and rendering status of large campaigns (which was difficult with the legacy architecture).

In summary, our partnership with Google Cloud has laid the groundwork for us to achieve our most ambitious technical and business goals, how to render and stream large volumes of cinematic-quality personalized video, as well as the largest volume of video. We have already dramatically improved the way we serve. and the most demanding clients.

Bring these results to your organization

We are now building more of our basic architecture on top of Google Cloud services, increasing its core performance and allowing us to scale personalized video production to insane levels. Our big and ambitious goals no longer seem out of reach. In fact, we believe we are close to rendering cinematic-quality personalized video in under 0.2 seconds.

To get there, we had to continue our close partnership with the Google Cloud team. They help develop new scaling strategies, provide important best practices to apply to your architecture, and guide the development of new products such as real-time rendering.

Together, we have transformed the way our core product works. By partnering with the Google Cloud team, building on Google Cloud, and using GKE, you can do the same. This has worked very well for us and we know it will work for you as well.

Special thanks to Alina Bylkova, Lek Dobruna, Gabor Lossos, Vigan Sokoli, John Rowley and Michael Ivanov.

