5 of Houston’s most popular innovation stories this week





Amegy Bank revamped its IT banking center in Woodlands, adding a hub for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

Located at Research Forest Dr. 4576, the office is now a converted space at The Cannon, a coworking and entrepreneurship hub with locations throughout Houston. The Cannon creates and manages spaces where startup founders, executives, investors and others can come together on a common ground and collaborate on their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Amegy Bank-Houston President Dave Stevenson said in a news release that Amegy Bank has been serving the needs of business owners and families across Houston for more than 30 years. The redesigned banking center with The Cannon will revolutionize North Houston’s access to regional financial resources customized for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Cannons building a presence will enable local startups and entrepreneurs to move seamlessly through the production stages of their startups with specialized business banking services right downstairs.” he continued.

Amegy Bank renovated space at The Woodlands Banking Center.Photo credit: Amezy

Unveiled and open to the public on March 18, the new hub will feature modern banking spaces, customer meeting and entertainment areas, upgraded technology, business banking, commercial and employees that integrate Amegy’s various business lines. Includes employee workspace. Banks, Mortgages, Private His Banking, Wealth Services and more.

This announcement represents an expansion of the existing partnership between Amegy and The Cannon. The two companies first worked together to open the Downtown Launchpad in May 2021.

“The Cannon is excited to expand our partnership with Amezy Bank to bring entrepreneurs in such an exciting and fast-growing region,” said John Lambert, CEO of The Cannon, in a release. “We are excited to expand our vision of building a community that will enable The Woodlands with this expanded partnership.” The small business community will have access to a unique combination of dynamic workspaces and an entrepreneurial community, plus Amegy Bank’s preeminent commercial banking services, all conveniently within his one building. ”

Amegy Bank has unveiled its newly renovated banking center in Woodlands.Photo credit: Amezy

