NASA joins SpaceX in building lunar lander with Blue Origin

Space company Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, joins NASA’s lunar landing program as it competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in developing a spacecraft intended to carry astronauts to the moon. do.

NASA announced Friday that Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander concept is gearing up for a mission called Artemis V, which is scheduled to take off as early as 2028. Artemis V is expected to be the third in a series of missions in NASA’s lunar program. to land humans on the moon.

Blue Origin will work with partners Lockheed Martin, Draper, Boeing, Astrobotic and Honeybee Robotics to develop the lunar lander.

The total value of the Blue Origins lunar lander development program is likely worth more than $7 billion. The contract is worth about $3.5 billion, according to Jim Free, NASA’s deputy director for exploration systems development.

And Blue Origin is donating well over $3.4 billion as part of this effort, John Krullis, the company’s vice president of lunar transportation, said at a press conference on Friday.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson added that we want to establish permanence on the moon and we want to ensure consistent access to the moon. With that in mind, Blue Origin itself contributes more than 50% of his total efforts to not only accomplish this mission, but to ensure its permanence.

Major changes in lunar lander development

SpaceX won its first lunar lander contract worth $2.9 billion in April 2021 to develop a version of the next Starship spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis III mission. It is scheduled to be launched as early as 2025.

It’s unclear if NASA and SpaceX will meet that deadline. Starship exploded last month after its first test launch attempt.

Blue Origin has long fought for a role in the Artemis Lunar Module contract called the Human Landing System. After SpaceX won the contract for 2021, Blue Origin said NASA was giving SpaceX unfair favoritism and funding both SpaceX and Blue Origin, a plan to develop a vehicle capable of landing on the moon. It sued the U.S. government, alleging that the space agency would benefit from providing

A judge ultimately ruled against Blue Origin, but NASA later promised to expand its lunar lander contracts to two companies.

From the outset, NASA said it wanted several companies to work on a lunar lander that could carry humans. But after signing a single-source deal with SpaceX, the space agency repeatedly cited cost as the reason. Congress has allocated NASA about $2 billion less than requested for fiscal 2021.

But NASA received a modest increase for its manned landing system, $150 million more than it requested for its lunar landing program in fiscal year 2022.

Still, NASA gave SpaceX another contract option in November, giving the company a way to also provide a lunar lander for the Artemis IV mission scheduled for 2027. The deal was valued at approximately $1.15 billion.

Friday’s announcement marks a major change for the program as it officially adds a second lunar landing provider to compete with SpaceX on missions beyond Artemis V.

Blue Origins Human Landing System Project

Since the inception of the Human Landing System program, Blue Origin and SpaceX have presented NASA with two very different proposals for a moon landing.

SpaceX plans to use Starship, a gigantic rocket and spacecraft system designed to work alone, while Blue Origin plans to build a lunar lander similar to the one used for the Apollo program. I had a simpler plan to develop. While Blue Origins’ lunar lander will be carried as a payload on another rocket, SpaceX’s Starship is a self-contained system.

Functionally, however, the Blue Moon will play the same role as the spacecraft portion of SpaceX’s Starship.

For Artemis III, the starship is launched empty to the Moon. It will join NASA’s Orion crew capsule, which is intended to carry astronauts into lunar orbit. After the astronauts have moved the vehicle, Starship will be responsible for landing the lunar surface, allowing the astronauts to explore it, and returning it to Orion in lunar orbit.

In the case of Artemis IV, the starship will also dock with Gateway, the planned space station to orbit the Moon.

Both companies must complete a Pathfinder mission or conduct a test flight before landing.

