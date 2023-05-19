Tectonic shift – POLITICO





Buzz: The tech industry won reprieve from Sacramento and the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, but we don’t need algorithms to predict more political pressure ahead.

In Washington, the Supreme Court deflected a core content liability shield challenge by refusing to take up a case accusing the social media giant of terrorism charges. In Sacramento, a bill to curb artificial intelligence ran into trouble in the Congressional Appropriations Committee. Tech trade group Net Choice praised the big win from SCOTUS. Did the industry win today? I think so too. Rebecca Bauer-Kahan said of the bill against corporate opponents:

But more legal and political battles over social media damage and the scope of AI are sure to follow, including in the California legislature, where both Republicans and Bay Area Democrats are increasingly willing to rein in Silicon Valley. rice field.

Prosecutors could sue social media companies for harming children under the Senate appropriations bill that passed Thursday and is in the process of being voted on by the House. That measure has already been curtailed after tech lobbyists rallyed against it, and state Senator Nancy Skinner has scrapped litigation benefits. However, the proposal has been put into practice despite strong opposition. The industry has taken to court to challenge new laws passed last year regulating online products used by children.

Years of bipartisan fears about algorithms have built a political momentum for greater security measures on social media. AI tools like ChatGPT seemingly ubiquitous is a more recent phenomenon, with legislators racing to catch up. OpenAI founder Sam Altman warned Washington senators this week that without proper regulation, the technology he developed could go very wrong and cause serious harm to the world. bottom.

Legislators in OpenAI’s home state want to get ahead of these dire predictions to ensure they get the positive benefits rather than the dreaded ones Sam Altman warned about, Bauer said. = Kahan said. Her bill would not be the first time California has tackled the downsides of a potentially discriminatory algorithm, contributing to the downfall of a cash bail ban whose concerns would have depended on a risk assessment. But it probably won’t be the last.

Another Airbnb isn’t caught up in California’s clashes over worker classification and social media issues like its Silicon Valley peers. But the company is facing a battle over a trade firm-sponsored bill that would impose an occupancy tax on short-term rentals and redirect the money to build low- and middle-income housing. The bill will be considered in the Senate in the coming weeks.

Buenos Das, good Friday morning. Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to announce today his approval to push for the reforms he pledged. And Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Los Angeles to tout the government’s commitment to mental health.

where’s gavin Stanislaus County spoke of the state’s most ambitious rationalization, licensing and judicial reform plan in half a century.

Quote of the Day: Many of my friends say, “What happened to California?” Elon is back and how much he has grown. Newsom talks about his old friend Elon Musk.

Politico Has Hired Politico is embarking on an exciting expansion in Golden State and is looking for journalists to join its growing team of authors for the California Playbook. See here for job details.

DIFI Drama: Senator Diane Feinstein’s return to the Senate has done little to alleviate concerns about her health and its impact on the California Senate race. Politician Rachel Bayd said Thursday that Feinstein’s resignation could undermine Pelosi-backed Rep. Her friendship with Feinstein, who was accompanied by Pravda and wrote about how speculation about Mr. Pelosis’ motives had been fueled (Pelosi’s Spocks told the San Francisco Chronicle) was personal and political. It wasn’t anything. )

And the New York Times detailed a medical complication that exacerbated Feinstein’s shingles recovery. One notable detail, according to The Times, is that Feinstein, who is recovering, did not answer calls from either Newsom or Senator Alex Padilla. San Francisco-based megadonor Susie Tomkins Buell also called for Feinstein’s resignation again, as she did for the Los Angeles Times. Read the story here.

Feinstein’s return puts party under strain (political commissars Catherine Tully-McManus and Nicholas Wu): Democrats to break the deadlock of internal judicial candidates caused by her absence Although they are happy to support her, they are reluctant to discuss her condition openly. I wish you all the best in general. Her fellow senators say they’ve heard very little from her.

She had multiple abortions as a child. Years later, she confronted her abuser, according to Raheem Hosseini of the San Francisco Chronicle. It was a 15 minute drive from her police station to the apartment complex where Ruth was staying with her brother. Battaglia inspected the building until she saw Ruth waving from the second floor, then parked under the carport. Ruth met her in an old, unmarked Ford sedan with searchlights mounted in her side mirrors.

The Walt Disney Company Cancels Relocation of Thousands of California Employees to Orlando, Lake Nona, From Fox 35・He said he had decided not to proceed with the construction of the campus. The company said it will speak individually to employees who have already relocated to Florida and who may return to California.

The law would need to clarify who is paying for travel expenses for California legislators. CalMatters’ Alexei Kosev and Jeremiah Kimmelman used the law only twice. But in the seven years since the law took effect, no disclosure documents have been filed despite lawmakers reporting multi-million dollar sponsored trips and dozens of trips during that time. there are only two cases. .

200 may be homeless after Sacramento County closes two emergency shelters, says Sacramento Bees’ Ariane Lange: Oversight board says new Housing Navigator announced that it will take a more hands-on approach to help residents find permanent housing. . But more than a month after regulators passed the new funding, the navigators hadn’t started contacting residents, Field said.

California Prison Closures Hurt Students, Universities, CalMatters By Adam Eschelman: The Department of Corrections said in a statement that it was trying to prevent prison transfers during the semester, but that’s what happened. The Department of Corrections also said special credits awarded to those incarcerated in classes that give them several years of prison sentences will also be transferred to the new prison.

I attended a secret anti-trans dinner in San Francisco. And I threw up, commented Soleil Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle. Friday, meanwhile, ended his presentation by displaying photos of transgender bare breasts healing after chest surgery, pointing out the scars they had inflicted on themselves. arm.

Twitter, Google win big in Supreme Court Josh Gerstein and Rebecca Kahn of POLITICO: These two rulings mean that if platforms could be sued over their content, Section 230 curtailment would be disastrous for the internet The two rulings represent big wins for the tech industry, which has argued that the consequences could be devastating. Determination of moderation. But the resolution could face future congressional conflicts over the extent of legal protections Internet companies enjoy.

PG&E to Pay $150 Million to Zogg Fire Jackson Van Derbeken of NBC Bay Area.

“101 Best California Experiences” by Christopher Reynolds of the Los Angeles Times.

Former 49er Threatened to Kill Rep. Swalwell?, by Sheila Stein, San Francisco Chronicle.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of beating his five-year-old son in Lancaster by James Quilly and Kelly Breakinger of the Los Angeles Times.

According to Elaine Wu of the Los Angeles Times, businessman Sam Zell, who was in financial trouble following the acquisition of the Los Angeles Times, has died.

