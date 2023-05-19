NASA signs $3.4 billion Artemis lunar lander contract for Blue Origin





Rocket company Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has won a $3.4 billion NASA contract to build the Artemis lunar lander as a downstream replacement for the Starship variant SpaceX is already developing. the agency announced on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Bezos said, “We’re going to the moon! We’re honored to be on this journey with @nasa to land astronauts on the moon. This time we’re staying.” Stated.

Blue Origin’s vice president of lunar transportation, John Klullis, said the company will pour “well north” of the contract amount to fully develop the lander “Blue Moon,” with a total project cost of about $7 billion. He said he expects it to be a dollar. The first manned landing, part of the fifth Artemis mission, is scheduled for 2029.

“On behalf of Blue Origin and the national team, I would like to personally thank NASA,” Coolis said. “I am very honored and humbled to be a part of this incredible experience. I am looking forward to being a part of Artemis 5 and looking forward to working together.”

Blue Origin’s national team includes Lockheed Martin, which will provide refueling and maintenance of the spacecraft. Boeing will supply the docking technology. Provides Draper, guidance, navigation and simulator technology. Astrobotic Technology, with expertise in payload containment. Honeybee Robotics will be responsible for the cargo delivery system.

The contract requires Blue Origin to fly an unpiloted dress rehearsal landing before the astronauts surface and descend to the moon during the Artemis 5 mission. The flight will follow the first Artemis 3 lunar landing using a SpaceX lander in 2025-26.

“We want more competition,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “We want two landers. It’s better. It means it’s reliable and you have backup. It’s in NASA’s interest. It’s in the American people’s interest. , technical risks, financial risks, and , in the end, the mission succeeds.”

An artist’s impression of Blue Origin’s Artemis lander landed on the lunar surface near the lunar south pole. The Blue Moon Lander can shuttle four astronauts to and from Earth for stays of up to 30 days.blue origin

The deal marks the end of a long and sometimes controversial struggle over Blue Origin’s participation in the Artemis program. The company and another team will join SpaceX in 2021 when NASA awarded Elon Musk’s company a $2.9 billion contract to build a modified Starship rocket for the first Artemis 3 moon landing. lost to the company.

Blue Origin protested the initial award, delaying work on the Starship lander, but the company’s efforts were unsuccessful. Last November, SpaceX won an additional $1.1 billion to develop an upgraded version of its long-stay lander to support “sustainable” exploration. It’s not yet clear when that subspecies will fly.

The fully reusable Blue Moon Lander is about 52 feet tall and fits within the 23-foot wide nosecone of Blue Origin’s New Glen rocket. The spacecraft’s crew compartment can support four astronauts for up to 30 days and sits on top of four landing legs and rocket motors. A short flight of stairs provides easy access to ground level.

A hefty liquid oxygen tank and a large hydrogen tank are placed above the crew cabin, along with radiator panels and solar arrays. A port on the side of the crew compartment will allow the rover to dock with the lander, allowing astronauts to move from one vehicle to another without first getting out.

The Blue Moon architecture will require a Newglen rocket to launch the lander into the elliptical “near-linear halo orbit” (NRHO) that NASA is using for its planned Gateway Lunar Space Station.

Lockheed Martin’s “Sith Lunar Transporter” spacecraft will deliver propellant from low-Earth orbit to the moon, where it will connect with the NRHO’s Blue Moon lander and provide fuel for its eventual descent to the surface. I plan to.

The lander will dock at the Gateway Station, where four Artemis astronauts will be waiting after being launched aboard the Orion capsule by NASA’s Space Launch System rocket. From there, Blue Moon will carry the crew to the lunar surface and return to Gateway and Orion after a stay of up to 30 days.

SpaceX is developing a variant of the Starship spacecraft seen in artist renderings for NASA’s first Artemis moon landing. space x

NASA’s contract calls for an uncontrolled rehearsal descent from the gateway to land near the South Pole prior to the astronauts’ first manned landing on the Artemis 5 mission. It is However, Blue Origin is planning multiple test flights using a less powerful version of the lander to test certain systems prior to rehearsals.

Blue Moon can be configured in two versions.

“The first is a crew configuration that allows four astronauts to land anywhere on the moon at any time of the day or night,” Krulis said. “This will be the first mission we will fly as part of Artemis 5.

“This vehicle can also be configured for cargo landing missions capable of carrying up to 20 metric tons round-trip…or to the surface to form the basis of habitats and other permanent infrastructure. It can carry 30 metric tons.”

Between surface sorties, the lander can remain in a near-linear halo orbit at or near the gateway while awaiting subsequent missions. Bezos and Coolis said Blue Origin is already working on technology that could enable long-term storage of ultra-cold liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

In a statement, NASA said having two independent landers from different providers would “increase competition, reduce costs for taxpayers, support regular moon landings, and boost the lunar economy.” of further investment will help NASA reach its lunar and orbital goals.” Preparing future astronauts for Mars missions. ”

View more William Harwood

Bill Harwood has covered the US space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral Bureau Chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News. He has covered 129 Space Shuttle missions, every interplanetary flight since Voyager 2’s Neptune encounter, and numerous commercial and military launches. Based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is an avid amateur astronomer and co-author of Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nasa-blue-origin-artemis-moon-lander-contract/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos