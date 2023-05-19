Revolutionizing Basketball Storytelling: Disney’s Real-Time Tech Crystallizes ESPN’s Shot Chart Visualization





Shot-tracking visualizations are proliferating across ESPN’s basketball coverage, thanks to a close partnership between the ESPN production team and Disney engineers.

With a few mouse clicks, producers can inject 3D virtual renderings of players and teams’ successes and failures into game broadcasts and shows. This technology allows us to visualize key performances and storylines as the game unfolds, as well as facilitate critical analysis in the studio.

At its core is the GRACE graphic real-time automation and control environment, Disney’s internally developed platform that transforms data resources into high-end graphic elements that enhance ESPN’s storytelling.

Before GRACE, shot charts were hours of manual visualization. But as we enter 2021, technologists are working to develop ways to automate the creation of high-end, production-quality visuals that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere.

“It’s a living tool that anyone can customize to tell a story,” says Katherine Hamm, Software Engineer II at Creative Automation Technologies.

The technology is advanced, but the user experience is built to be easy, flexible, and intuitive. High-end graphic elements have been democratized across ESPN’s storytellers and can be used equally across NBA, WNBA, and NCAA productions.

This year, clips and visualizations rendered in GRACE by ESPN’s NCAA women’s basketball creative team have more than tripled compared to last season.

Shot charts are built using data from Stats and Information Group (SIG), ESPN’s source of truth for sports data. During each match, his SIG team with keen eyesight record the action, planning every shot, whether successful or unsuccessful, and all the painstaking details in between.

“Being able to see what that basket looked like, what that shot looked like, actually in real time, allows for a higher level and more attention-grabbing treatment,” said SIG statistical analysis. Associate Director Jennifer Gord said. . “This will allow fans to have a better experience.”

SIG Senior Research Fellow Carter Roche added: Offer something more attractive. ”

On-air use is just the beginning as the team explores the possibility of bringing the power of the GRACE platform into the hands of fans.

“[In] Adam Ivey, Director of Software Engineering, Creative Automation Technologies, said: , allows you to tell your individual and personalized fan story. ”

The WNBA tip-off weekend kicked off Friday, May 19, with six-time WNBA All-Star Britney Greiner, who missed the entire 2022 season due to illegal detention in Russia, as the Phoenix Mercury headed to Los Angeles. back on the court with Diana Taurasi. Challenge Sparks. The game will air on ESPN at 11 p.m. ET and will also be simulcast on ESPN+, the first WNBA game on the major sports streaming service. For more information, visit the ESPN Press Room >

ESPN’s exclusive live coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals will continue until the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 on Saturday (ABC 8:30 p.m. ET). For more on ESPN’s NBA playoff coverage, visit his ESPN Press room.

