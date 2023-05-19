Release of Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset





Apple is expected to finally announce the release of its mixed reality headset at its annual World Developers Conference in early June. (But we’re not holding our breath. The headset announcement he’s rumored to be in 2020, then last year, and he’s rumored to be announced again in January. are available.)

The expected announcement comes at a difficult time for the AR/VR market. Global shipments of AR/VR headsets will decline in 2022, user penetration of AR/VR hardware is less than 2%, and most employees are not interested in using it at work. At the same time, the gaming industry is also thriving, with his AR/VR headset shipments expected to grow by 14% in 2023.

Metas Quest headsets dominate a somewhat sparse competitive landscape, but Apple doesn’t want to be left behind, said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Tracker. Strong consumer trust combined with a huge content ecosystem could give Apple more success in its headset ambitions than its competitors, he added.

i think it’s something [Apple] certainly necessary[s] Do it now, Ubrani said. From a consumer perspective, who knows what the non-gaming killer apps will be. I think it’s hard to tell until the product hits the market.

headset history

The consumer tech giant has reportedly been working on headsets since 2015. Despite CEO Tim Cook’s enthusiasm for augmented reality, Apple could launch a VR or mixed reality headset that completely obscures the user’s view and uses cameras to display the outside world. is high. Ubrani said.

Bloomberg reports that the headset, which will retail for around $3,000, strayed from Cook’s original vision of thin glasses to become something similar to ski goggles and requiring a separate battery pack. ing.

Brad Quinton, adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia and founder of Singros Research, said Apple’s headset is poised to make big waves, even if it’s expensive.

Keeping up with innovative technologies that transform business

Quinton said he thinks the impact will actually justify the market. He explained that most people are aiming their hardware and software towards enterprise and industrial type applications. When Apple launches a headset, I think it will signal that there is a market for consumer augmented reality.

Ubrani said Apple’s next move could also help address the content issues facing the AR/VR industry, with the company acquiring NextVR, a startup focused on sports content, in 2020. pointed out to do.

Ubrani said that could be a differentiator for Apple. But the company also benefits from an internal content empire that includes Apple TV+ and a huge selection of games, he added.

They certainly have developer support for creating a real treasure trove of content, he said. What matters is what comes out on top and what really sticks in the minds of consumers.

reality check

Former Apple software engineer and CEO of AR game app Mirrorscape, Grant Anderson, said Apple’s expected release (which he said was sort of the world’s worst-kept secret). ) will likely dethrone Meta as the top seller of headsets.

But the bigger problem, Anderson said, is that consumer expectations don’t always align with hardware realities.

What everyone wants is a regular Ray-Ban that looks stylish, has all-day battery life, and has all the features you need, just put it on, he said. It’s really, really hard.

Quinton said the challenge still remains on the corporate side of the industry. There’s a pretty big disconnect between executive-level expectations and what’s practical, he explained.

An entire industry is trying to find the intersection of what people want and what is actually technically feasible.

